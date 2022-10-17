Max Verstappen 'still a long way off' from challenging Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher’s records

Max Verstappen is 'still a long way off' from challenging the likes of Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher's F1 records, according to former driver Ralf Schumacher.

The freshly crowned two-time world champion has a host of records to his name and is on track to make many more of his own by the time his career is done.

Max Verstappen is the youngest race winner in F1 and the second youngest driver to claim two world titles. Following his 32nd career win in Suzuka last week, the Dutchman is now level with Fernando Alonso.

Only Ayrton Senna (41), Alain Prost (51), Sebastian Vettel (53), Michael Schumacher (91), and Lewis Hamilton (103) are ahead of Max Verstappen as we approach the 2022 F1 United States GP in Austin, Texas.

At only 25, the Red Bull man potentially has a multitude of years at the wheel ahead of him to add to his already growing legacy. However, Michael Schumacher's brother Ralf believes that the peak of the mountain of records is not in sight for the Dutchman just yet.

In his column for Sky Germany after the 2022 F1 Japanese GP, the 47-year-old wrote:

“He’s only 25 years old, but I still think it’s a bit premature to start thinking about whether he can challenge Lewis Hamilton and Michael’s records. I don’t think Verstappen is looking to do that yet either. That’s still a long way off. In terms of driving ability, of course he can definitely do it, there’s no doubt about that. But we also know in Formula 1 it also depends on factors the driver can’t always influence.”

Max Verstappen on the brink of equalling Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel's record for most wins in a season

Following his 12th win in 2022, Max Verstappen is now on the verge of equalling the record for most wins in a single campaign, currently held jointly by Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel (13).

Schumacher set the record en route to the last of his seven Drivers' World Championships in 2004 while Vettel matched that tally in 2013, when he clinched his fourth-successive title. Schumacher did it in a season with 18 races, and Vettel achieved the feat in a campaign with 19 races.

Verstappen is having his best season in F1 yet, eclipsing his 10 wins from 2021. And now, with four races in hand, Verstappen would want to possibly break this F1 record.

Considering the indomitable form the Dutchman has been in and the superiority of the Red Bull RB18, it will come as no surprise if he does go on to set a new benchmark in this particular category.

