Max Verstappen summoned by Belgian GP stewards ahead of qualifying

Max Verstappen was summoned by stewards after the second free practice session at the Belgian GP. The Red Bull driver was called out for a practice start infringement towards the end of the session.

Verstappen was summoned by the stewards at 19:15 local time, with former racer Enrique Bernoldi on the panel of four. The Dutchman committed an “alleged breach of Article 12.2.1 i) of the International Sporting Code and non-compliance with Race Director’s Event Note (Item 12, Document 3) – Practice start infringement.”

Chris Medland @ChrisMedlandF1



Verstappen has been noted for a pit exit incident though, relating to a practice start infringement #BelgianGP End of FP2 and it's Verstappen, Leclerc and Norris the top three ahead of Stroll, Sainz and Hamilton.Verstappen has been noted for a pit exit incident though, relating to a practice start infringement #F1 End of FP2 and it's Verstappen, Leclerc and Norris the top three ahead of Stroll, Sainz and Hamilton.Verstappen has been noted for a pit exit incident though, relating to a practice start infringement #F1 #BelgianGP

“For reasons of safety and sporting equity, at any time the pit exit is open, and practice starts are permitted to be carried out, any driver who wishes to perform a practice start must form up in a line and leave in the order they got there unless another car is unduly delayed," as per the stewards' report.

After Verstappen saw the stewards, they issued a warning to the Red Bull driver for the particular incident. Their report said:

Chris Medland @ChrisMedlandF1



"The driver of car 1 passed a car that was in line to do practice starts and cut into the line to do a practice start, thereby not leaving in the order he arrived."



#F1 #BelgianGP twitter.com/ChrisMedlandF1… Chris Medland @ChrisMedlandF1



Verstappen has been noted for a pit exit incident though, relating to a practice start infringement #BelgianGP End of FP2 and it's Verstappen, Leclerc and Norris the top three ahead of Stroll, Sainz and Hamilton.Verstappen has been noted for a pit exit incident though, relating to a practice start infringement #F1 End of FP2 and it's Verstappen, Leclerc and Norris the top three ahead of Stroll, Sainz and Hamilton.Verstappen has been noted for a pit exit incident though, relating to a practice start infringement #F1 #BelgianGP Verstappen gets a warning for the practice start infringement."The driver of car 1 passed a car that was in line to do practice starts and cut into the line to do a practice start, thereby not leaving in the order he arrived." Verstappen gets a warning for the practice start infringement."The driver of car 1 passed a car that was in line to do practice starts and cut into the line to do a practice start, thereby not leaving in the order he arrived."#F1 #BelgianGP twitter.com/ChrisMedlandF1…

The Stewards heard from the drivers of Car 1 and team representatives and reviewed video evidence. At 17:59 during second practice, the driver of Car 1 passed a car that was in line to do practice starts and cut into the line to do a practice start, thereby not leaving in the order he arrived."

The report continued:

“This is a breach of the Racing Director’s Event Notes and the Stewards issued a Warning. Competitors are reminded that they have the right to appeal certain decisions of the Stewards, in accordance with Article 15 of the FIA International Sporting Code and Chapter 4 of the FIA Judicial and Disciplinary Rules, within the applicable time limits.”

Christian Horner explains logic behind taking PU parts for Max Verstappen

Red Bull boss Christian Horner explained the rationale behind taking up extra PU (power unit) parts at Spa for Verstappen than at other circuits. Despite the pain of a grid penalty, Horner said that the move is a strategic one considering the challenges at other circuits:

“You look strategically at the calendar. I think we felt it was particularly tight to get to the end of the year with the engine allocation we have. So you then look at the circuits coming up – Zandvoort, you don’t want to take it there; Monza is actually harder to overtake than you think; Singapore, you don’t want to take it there; Japan’s tricky to overtake."

The Red Bull boss explained how there aren't many tracks conducive to overtaking as Spa. He said:

“So you start running out of options, and this is a good track to overtake at, and we feel we should be quick here. Hence we’ve decided to take the opportunity here. I think the problem with Zandvoort is it’s narrow; it’s twisty; it’s very, very hard to overtake. "

Horner also explained why Spa has become the preferred choice for taking a penalty for other teams as well. He explained:

"Here, probably the smallest overtaking delta needed of the season – here and Bahrain are probably two of the easiest circuits on the calendar to actually make an overtake. That’s why probably so many people have nominated this circuit to take that penalty to try and get engines in the pool for the rest of the year.”

Regardless of grid penalties, Verstappen and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc storming through the field is going to make the race very interesting in Belgium this weekend.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav