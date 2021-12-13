"I think it also sums up this season" - Max Verstappen gives his take on Mercedes' protests

Max Verstappen feels Mercedes' protests following the conclusion of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 'sums up this season.'

In a season laden with action, excitement and unrivaled drama, the battle for the drivers' world championship came down to the last lap of the last race between Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton.

In the end, it was Verstappen who won the race and the title but not before a controversial end to the final phase of the race.

A crash by Nicholas Latifi on Lap 54 resulted in the Safety Car being deployed. While Hamilton chose to stay out on worn, hard tires to hold on to track position, Verstappen was called into the pit lane to put on fresh soft tires.

There was uncertainty concerning the possibility of getting any racing laps in while the track was cleared but then, in what seemed like a split-second decision, the FIA allowed five lapped cars between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen to pass the Safety Car before promptly restarting the race.

Mercedes felt aggrieved by the interpretation of the rules as Verstappen got a clear run at Hamilton at the start of the final lap. Verstappen would then go on to snatch the lead, the race win, and subsequently the drivers' world championship from Hamilton as a result.

This is what Verstappen made of Mercedes' immediate protests after the race, by saying:

“Not much really to say about that. I think it also sums up a little bit this season.”

The protests were swiftly dismissed by the FIA, much to the relief of Max Verstappen and Red Bull.

Max Verstappen had a season to remember with Red Bull

On course to become the first Dutch world champion in F1, Max Verstappen also had a truly memorable season with Red Bull.

Verstappen led the most laps in 2021. He notched up 10 wins, the most he has managed in a single season. It was also the third-most in a single campaign by a Red Bull driver, after Sebastian Vettel had 13 wins in 2013 and 11 wins in 2011.

Max Verstappen also set a new record for most podiums in a season with 18 in 22 races. He set a new record in the process, pipping the likes of Lewis Hamilton, Sebastian Vettel, and Michael Schumacher, all of whom had 17 in a single season.

At only 24, Verstappen is the fourth-youngest driver to ever become world champion and the second youngest Red Bull driver to achieve this feat behind Sebastian Vettel.

Edited by Anurag C