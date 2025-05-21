Max Verstappen swaps his Red Bull overalls for casual outfit as he makes fashion statement ahead of Monaco GP

Ahead of the Monaco GP, Max Verstappen had a field day, where he was spotted in a casual white and grey outfit. The Red Bull driver, often seen in Red Bull overalls, skipped his team's outfit for a day and went out to make a fashion statement.

Verstappen is known for his racecraft and competitiveness, but rarely for fashion. However, prior to the upcoming F1 race in Monaco, he was spotted wearing a white t-shirt, grey pants, and white sneakers.

In a recent photo that surfaced on the internet, the four-time world champion was seen with a Red Bull energy drink can in hand.

Max Verstappen is competing for his fifth world championship and giving his all to defend his title. After the victory at Imola, the Dutchman trimmed his gap to 22 points up front, but he is still not the favorite to win the much-coveted title.

Max Verstappen not the 2025 F1 title favorite, claimed former Haas boss

Former Haas F1 team principal Guenther Steiner was of the opinion that Max Verstappen was not the title favorite this year. His comment has come after the Red Bull driver impressed everyone with his Emilia Romagna GP drive.

Max Verstappen wins during the Formula 1 AWS Gran Premio del Made in Italy e dell'Emilia-Romagna 2025 in Imola, Italy - Source: Getty

Steiner, who saw Verstappen up close during his stints in Formula 1, hailed the four-time world champion and his racecraft. However, at some point, the strength of the car becomes a turning point, something that overpowers human abilities, as per him.

"He's such a good driver. His attitude, his mental strength — it’s all there. That’s one of the things. He digests controversy very quickly. It doesn’t get to him. These are all elements... and you can see he's doing it because he talks about stuff. He doesn’t just sit there. He says, “This is what I’ve got to say — f**k off — I’m moving on.” That attitude, you know? It’s similar to me. Like: “You don’t like it? Sorry. Move on," Steiner told GPblog about Verstappen.

Following this, the former Haas boss pointed out that it would not be possible for Verstappen to become Super Max all the time.

"With Max, it will be difficult for him to keep following. Max can be 'Super Max', but you can't always be Super Max. There is a point where even he will — Because what he gets out of that car is amazing, in my opinion. It's something that normally doesn't happen, but he makes it happen. But still, at some point, there's a limit to being Super Max," he further added.

Max Verstappen caught everyone off guard in Italy when he claimed the 2025 Emilia Romagna GP last weekend. The four-time world champion fended off the challenges from Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri to secure his second win of the season, and fourth consecutive win at this circuit.

