Max Verstappen thinks FIA introducing 'rule changes in the middle of the year' for F1 is not 'correct'

Max Verstappen is not a fan of the FIA's recent intervention into F1 cars and their porpoising. When questioned about how he felt about the latest technical directive issued by the governing body, the Dutchman admitted that he was not entirely on board with changing rules in the middle of the season irrespective of whether it helped Red Bull or not.

He said:

“Yeah, you know, for me, regardless if it’s going to help us or work against us, I think always these rule changes in the middle of the year, I don’t think it's correct. Of course, I understand the safety part of it but I think if you talk to every engineer and in the paddock, if you raise your car, you will have less issues anyway.”

The reigning world champion then went on to add:

“But of course, naturally think ourselves but also the team, you know, you’re going to try to find the limit of what you can cope with, your body itself, for performance, but I don’t think it’s correct that now they have to intervene and start applying these kind of rules that if you can’t deal with the porpoising that you have to go up on ride height, because it is very simple: just go up on ride height and you won’t have these issues.”

According to the paddock consensus, Red Bull should not be hindered by the new directive, if anything, its rival Mercedes might be hampered more by the change in rules that they called for; hence, it is hard to understand Max Verstappen's frustration. The Austrian team has had the best handle over its porpoising issues this season, so if there is one car that is going to be the least affected by all this, it is going to be Verstappen's.

While it remains to be seen what changes we might see in the pecking order because of this, this certainly won't be the last time porpoising will be discussed this season.

Mercedes drivers should speak for themselves not others: Max Verstappen

After hearing Max Verstappen's comments, Lewis Hamilton took a swipe at the Red Bull driver, saying that it was interesting to see how some drivers changed their opinions in public.

When Verstappen was asked about his views on the comments made by the Mercedes driver, he said:

“It’s not only him, but his teammate as well. They speak for other people. They should just focus on themselves and say what they think. So just speak for themselves instead of involving other people into it.”

It will be interesting to see what happens next as tempers start to flare in this debate.

