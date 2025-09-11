Max Verstappen tips 18-year-old Barcelona superstar to win the most prestigious individual award in football in the future

Like several other fans, Formula 1 drivers are often known to share an affinity for the beautiful game of football, and Max Verstappen is no exception. The Dutch driver has recently tipped a Barcelona youngster, Lamine Yamal, to win the Ballon d’Or in the coming years.

The Red Bull Racing driver, who has never hidden his love for football, recently backed Lamine Yamal to win the prestigious French Football Magazine award in the coming years. Sharing his thoughts in an interview with Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, Verstappen, who admitted to liking Barcelona, tipped Yamal to win the award.

“I’m sure Lamine Yamal will win the Ballon d’Or in the coming years,” he stated.

Yamal is currently dubbed one of the finest young talents in the world of football. The 18-year-old, who has largely developed into the talisman of the Barcelona team, is also nominated for the 2025 edition of the Ballon d'Or prize. Whether he claims the much-coveted honou, remains to be seen.

Shifting focus to race action, Max Verstappen, on his part, recently reminded fans about why he is one of the best drivers on the grid. The Red Bull racing driver stormed to victory at the Italian Grand Prix, in what was largely a record-eclipsing event at the Temple of Speed.

Max Verstappen speaks on his love for Barcelona

Max Verstappen also opened up on his love for Barcelona. The 27-year-old detailed how he likes the tactical approach of the Spanish La Liga outfit.

The Red Bull driver also touched on the high-attacking approach of the team, detailing how risky it often appears. Sharing his thoughts, he stated:

“The team is very attacking, though at times a little risky defensively. It works most of the time, but of course, it also depends on how the opposition approaches the game. You can’t always rely on the same system. That said, I like Flick’s Barca, and so far they’ve been successful.”

So far, Barcelona have recorded success since Hansi Flick joined the Catalan giants as team manager. The German tactician led them to La Liga, Copa del Rey, and Super Cup titles in his debut 2024-25 campaign. The 60-year-old will now have his sights set on replicating his success from his debut campaign.

Meanwhile, Max Verstappen faces a herculean task of replicating his world championship victory in the 2025 season. The four-time world champion would need to win almost all eight races left on the calendar to stand a chance of winning his fifth consecutive world championship crown.

However, if any of his outing at the Italian Grand Prix in Monza is anything to go by, the Dutch driver could be set to usurp what has largely been the order of dominance established by the McLarens through much of the 2025 campaign so far.

