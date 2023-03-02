Max Verstappen told there's 'no chance' of Daniel Ricciardo reunion due to Sergio Perez being 'brilliant' in his job

Former F1 team owner Eddie Jordan has dismissed suggestions that Daniel Ricciardo could take Sergio Perez’s seat alongside Max Verstappen at Red Bull. Max Verstappen won both of his F1 world titles with Perez as his teammate, and the Mexican driver played a crucial role in helping Max Verstappen beat Lewis Hamilton to the championship in 2021.

Although tensions between Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez emerged at the Brazilian Grand Prix, Jordan believes Perez’s position in the team is secure. Speaking to OBLG, Jordan said:

"There is no chance that Checo will be replaced by Daniel. Don't forget what Checo does. He's a brilliant wing for Max, he's strong and he can win when he has to win or when he has the chance. Although there was a brief fight between the two."

Perez joined Red Bull’s lineup as a last-minute addition ahead of the 2021 season after Alex Albon lost his seat. Despite a slow start to the season, the Mexican driver won just his sixth race for the team and played a key role in helping Red Bull secure the Constructors’ Championship ahead of Mercedes. In 2022, Perez came close to finishing second in the Drivers’ Championship.

Max Verstappen's teammate is decided and won't be changed for the 2023 season

Although Daniel Ricciardo has returned to Red Bull as a reserve driver, he has said that he doesn't expect to be handed a chance to drive on the grid for the team. Ricciardo acknowledges that he's currently in a more marketing-oriented role, but he also has the opportunity to work in the simulator and be involved in debriefings.

On being asked if he expects a seat at Red Bull, Ricciardo answered:

"No, no. That was clear from both sides and they did not have to say that. They understand where I stand in my career and I'm not just going to stand in the back of the garage and watch a bit. I'm involved and if I want, I'm also in the debriefing. I'm going to do simulator work, but for now my role, so to speak, more of a marketing role. The sport is also growing, of course, and I can help with the brand."

The Australian driver is exploring whether he wants to return to the grid in 2024. Meanwhile, Jordan insists that Perez is “a sweetheart in that team,” and his position won’t be threatened by Ricciardo. Jordan’s view aligns with that of Red Bull, who have repeatedly said that Perez’s seat is not under threat.

