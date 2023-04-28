Max Verstappen told to 'pack up and leave' by former F1 race winner amidst retirement suggestions

Max Verstappen should pack up and leave the sport if his heart is not in it anymore, says former F1 race winner Ralf Schumacher.

The Red Bull driver has indicated multiple times that the stress of F1 is starting to become overwhelming. The sprint weekends are just too intense for drivers and that the new changes have not really helped, too.

To add to that, the ever-increasing penchant of the sport to have more races has started to elongate the calendar to a point where even teams have objected. Amidst all that, Verstappen has addressed his disappointment in the way the sport is changing and how that could push him towards an early retirement.

Schumacher agrees with what Verstappen has said but admits that if the driver wants to leave, he should do so. Talking to Sky Germany, the German said that the sport will continue to move forward with or without Verstappen:

"I agree with (Verstappen) on that point. It's a huge burden for the drivers. We saw the consequences in Melbourne when you try to do too many starts. The past, the present and the future have shown or will show that Formula 1 is much bigger than any one individual (though). Bernie Ecclestone is also gone, and without him Formula 1 wouldn't even exist – and yet now it's more successful than ever."

He added:

"So Verstappen should either pack up and leave or just accept it as it is. But I do understand his attitude because there are a lot of risks. But still, he gets paid to do it. If he wants to go, then he should go. As much as I love him, it won't kill Formula 1."

Is Max Verstappen's retirement threat legitimate?

It's tough to make sweeping claims on Max Verstappen's retirement claim, as he has a contract with Red Bull till 2028. It's safe to say that drivers have not been too happy with the ever-increasing number of races, though.

Not only drivers but even teams and media personnel have made it clear that too many races will make it tougher to cover over an entire season. With F1 claiming to have 30 races by 2030, it could dissuade not only Max Verstappen but plenty of others, too.

Having said, that, 2028 is too far away to make any sweeping claim about what's going to happen with Red Bull's two-time defending world champion.

Poll : 0 votes