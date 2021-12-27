Max Verstappen tops F1 bosses top 10 drivers list for 2021 season

Max Verstappen has beaten the rest of the grid in more than one domain as he tops the annual list of F1 bosses' top drivers of 2021. The Dutchman has appeared on the list for several years and has remained in second place each time before finally topping the list this year.

All 10 team bosses were asked to submit their list of the top ten drivers of the year and were to remain anonymous. Scores were allotted as per the current F1 points system, with 25 points being given to the top driver and one point given to the tenth driver.

Max Verstappen topped the list, beating Lewis Hamilton for the first time since his entry into the sport. The Dutchman scored 213 points to Hamilton's 192, outscoring the Briton by 21 points.

Not too far down the list is Lando Norris, who has been lauded for his impressive driving by top drivers such as Lewis Hamilton. The Briton scored 110 points, making him the only driver besides Verstappen and Hamilton to score more than a century.

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz finished fourth on the list, one place above his career-best drivers' championship finish of fifth. The Spaniard was followed by teammate Charles Leclerc in P5.

Esteban Ocon appeared on the list for the first time after a stunning P1 performance at the Hungarian Grand Prix. The Frenchman placed P10 on the list.

Undisputed @Undisputed67 Michael Schumacher and Max Verstappen



God-given natural talent

Relentless speed

Metronome consistency

Single-mindedness

Anti-British media establishment



The only two drivers that have ever truly captivated me.



Simply the two coolest, most badass drivers of all time. Michael Schumacher and Max VerstappenGod-given natural talentRelentless speedMetronome consistencySingle-mindednessAnti-British media establishmentThe only two drivers that have ever truly captivated me.Simply the two coolest, most badass drivers of all time. https://t.co/o4UkwEVgUY

It does not come as a surprise that Max Verstappen topped the list after he finished the 2021 season with 18 podiums, breaking an old Michael Schumacher record.

Max Verstappen to change car number to #1 in 2022 season

F1 Images 🏁 @F1_Images Max Verstappen will run with the number 1 on his car next season. Here’s a nice throw back to the early days with his father Jos! #F1 Max Verstappen will run with the number 1 on his car next season. Here’s a nice throw back to the early days with his father Jos! #F1 https://t.co/mNQDvQCyVR

Max Verstappen won his maiden title earlier this month on the controversial final lap of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. As world champion, the driver has decided to change his car number to #1 from #33 for the 2022 season. It will be the first time anyone has changed their car number to #1 since Sebastian Vettel in 2014. Lewis Hamilton had opted to keep his car number #44 despite winning multiple titles.

Verstappen justified his decision, saying:

Also Read Article Continues below

“Yeah, I will run it. How many times can you do that? I don’t know, maybe it’s the only time I can in my life. I think it’s the best number out there. I will definitely put it on the car.”

Edited by Anurag C