Max Verstappen tried to save Liam Lawson from getting fired by Red Bull, claims close aide

Helmut Marko has confirmed that Max Verstappen did not want Red Bull to remove Liam Lawson from the team as early as they did, and even expressed his opinions to the team as they explained their decision. The Kiwi driver has been replaced by Yuki Tsunoda after just two races with the senior team.

Ad

Much has been made in the media about the savage move by Red Bull to demote Liam Lawson back to the Racing Bulls and bringing in Yuki Tsunoda to replace him after just two races of the 2025 season.

Rumours have circulated suggesting that Max Verstappen was not in favor of his team's decision regarding Lawson, and the Dutchman also liked a post on instagram by former F1 driver Giedo van der Garde, which slated the Austrian team's treatment of the Kiwi rookie.

Ad

Trending

During his interview with motorsports.com [Netherlands], the journalist asked Helmut Marko if it was fair to conclude that Max Verstappen did not want Liam Lawson to be removed from the team at such an early stage. To which Marko replied:

“That conclusion is justified, he expressed that. But we explained to Max that if we want to win the championship, we have to do everything to get two cars in the top-ten.” [Translated from Dutch via Google]

Ad

“Max stated that the car is very difficult to drive and if the car was better, Lawson's performance would also improve." Marko added.

Helmut Marko also explained that he does not believe Lawson has been 'demoted', as the 23-year-old will now go on to drive a very competitive car, which is also much easier to drive than the RB21, according to Marko.

Regardless, moving over from the senior Red Bull team, to go back to the sister Racing Bull team, has been perceived as a demotion by fans and experts alike, as RB are desgined to be the junior team.

Ad

Max Verstappen's 5th drivers' title is Red Bull's priority over a constructors' title, claims Helmut Marko

Max Verstappen meeting with Helmut Marko after the Australian Grnd Prix - Source: Getty

Helmut Marko gave a simple one-word response when asked whether Red Bull's priority now in 2025 is winning a fifth driver's title with Max or winning the constructors' title. The Austrian made it very clear that the priority from his point of view remains the former.

Ad

The motorsports.com journalist asked Marko whether it would be team's priority to help Verstappen win his fifth drivers' title, something they were unable to deliver to Sebastian Vettel.

"When I listen to you, I get the feeling that Max Verstappen's fifth title, something that never happened with Vettel and which would therefore be a first for Red Bull, is a higher priority than the constructors' championship. Is that right?" asked the jounalist.

Ad

"Yes." replied Marko.

Earlier on in the interview, Marko was asked whether Red Bull need to provide Verstappen with a better car as fast as possible in order to keep him at the team. In reply to that, the 81-year-old responded:

"The updates are necessary to ensure Max can win his fifth world championship. That is the big goal. The whole team is working towards that with full dedication."

Marko concluded by saying that all drivers have exit clauses in their contracts, but there is no problem between Verstappen and Red Bull 'at the moment'.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback