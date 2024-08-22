Red Bull driver Max Verstappen gave a very short and concise reply to NASCAR driver Kyle Larson's comments about the latter being a better driver. The three-time world champion has been enjoying his three-week-long summer break with his girlfriend Kelly Piquet and friends in Portugal and recharging his batteries for the second half of the 2024 season.

The mid-season break came at the back of the Dutch driver's four-race winless streak in the sport for the first time since 2020. But there was one topic of conversation regarding the 26-year-old that dominated the headlines.

Speaking with "Flo Racing", the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson claimed that he believed he was 'better all around' than Max Verstappen. The Californian said:

"I know in my mind I am better than him as an all-around driver. There’s no way he can go win the Chili Bowl. There’s no way he can go win a Cup race at Bristol. There’s probably no way I can go win a Formula 1 race at Monaco, but I think I’d have a better shot doing what he does than him doing what I do just because of the car element.

Trending

"That’s what gives me ease and confidence that, like, I know I’m better than him. Maybe not in an open-wheel IndyCar or Formula 1 car, but that’s one discipline. I think I would beat him in everything else. You can quote that."

Whilst many drivers from NASCAR and F1 gave their take on Larson's comments, Max Verstappen during his media interaction in his home race in Zandvoort, was not fussed and gave a two-word reply, saying:

"That's fine."

Expand Tweet

F1 pundit gives his take on Kyle Larson's comments about Max Verstappen

F1 pundit Tim Coronel stated that Kyle Larson was living in a 'bubble in the USA' if the latter believed that he was a better driver than Max Verstappen.

Speaking with Planet F1, the Dutch rally driver said:

“If you say that, then I don’t think you know what’s going on in the world besides that bubble he’s in in America. If you think you’re better than Max Verstappen, I’d actually really like to have a match between them, because you’re going to lose."

“Max in those GT cars also goes bellowing, in the sim, with everything. Kyle, sorry, but I think you are wrong in life. Then you haven’t understood what driving a car is at all,” he added.

Heading into the Dutch Grand Prix, Max Verstappen is leading the Drivers' Championship by 78 points from McLaren driver Lando Norris, with ten races and three Sprints remaining in the 2024 season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback