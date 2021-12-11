"I know how it feels to be treated horribly": Boxing heavyweight champion Tyson Fury's advice for Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen has found support in his corner from an unlikely source in British boxer Tyson Fury.

Fury, a two-time heavyweight champion of the world, spoke to fans in a social media video where he asked everyone to ease up on Max Verstappen.

Max Verstappen has been in the eye of the storm this season. It's the first time he's been involved in a title battle that's gone right down to the wire against one of the greatest ever - seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton.

In taking the fight to the Briton, Max Verstappen has been accused of losing his cool amidst the pressure.

Fury asked fans and the media to give the Dutchman a break as the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix beckons. He said:

"Just been doing a bit of reading up about the F1 rivalry between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen and how Max has been made out to be a bit of a bad boy in the media. I know how it feels to be treated horribly by the media. It's not nice, you know, especially when you're young and you're ambitious and you want to win."

Empathizing with Max Verstappen, Fury went on to add:

"So, you know, give him a bit of a break. He's only a young lad trying his best. Good luck to both men in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. This rivalry reminds me a bit of James Hunt and Niki Lauda racing for the title."

Max Verstappen is on the edge according to experts

Fury's words of encouragement come at a time when many have been raising doubts about Max Verstappen's mental fortitude.

His form and discipline have been questioned by former F1 world champion Jacques Villeneuve, who wondered if Max Verstappen could keep it up in the final race.

Meanwhile, senior F1 writer Lawrence Barretto feels Max Verstappen was pushed to the brink by Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton during their epic clash at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Also Read Article Continues below

It remains to be seen what Max Verstappen can do to tune out all the negativity swirling around him as he aims to clinch his maiden F1 drivers' championship.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee