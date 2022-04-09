"We want more" - Red Bull's Max Verstappen unhappy despite securing P2 in 2022 F1 Australian GP qualifying

Max Verstappen was not a happy camper despite managing to put his Red Bull RB18 on the front row at Albert Park for the 2022 F1 Australian GP. The reigning world champion clocked in a time of 1:18.154, nearly three-hundredths of a second behind Ferrari's Charles Leclerc on pole.

Speaking to former F1 driver-turned-television commentator Johnny Herbert in parc fermé after qualifying, Verstappen was asked to share how he felt. The Dutchman said:

“Not good. I didn’t really feel good in the car the whole weekend so far. I think there’s not been one lap where I actually felt confident, so, (it was) a bit of a struggle. Of course, second is still a good result but yeah, just not feeling that great to go to the limit. So, we’ll try to analyze it.”

So far, Max Verstappen has not been at his most comfortable in his Red Bull down under. In particular, he has struggled to deal with Turn 13 on multiple occasions during practice and qualifying.

The 24-year-old is hoping things stabilize for the race on Sunday. The Dutchman went on to share his thoughts on the race pace of the RB 18, saying:

“Yeah, probably in the race pace, everything stabilizes a bit but for me, this weekend so far has been all over the place. Of course, I am happy to be second but as a team, we want more.”

Verstappen will have his teammate Sergio Perez starting behind him in P3. A good start from both Red Bulls could see the Mexican aid the world champion in putting pressure on pole-sitter Leclerc.

"We get on very well now" - Max Verstappen on mutual respect for Charles Leclerc in F1

Max Verstappen has reiterated that his duels with Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc have been respectful and will remain so.

The two young drivers have been involved in some intense wheel-to-wheel action in the season's first two races. Both Verstappen and Leclerc have won one race win each and look to be the ones to set the pace in the 2022 title race.

Speaking in an interview with the Associated Press about the rivalry with Leclerc, the Dutchman said:

“I think we are just good competitors, and we like racing, I think you saw that when we were battling hard, and it was all good. Back in the day, it was a little bit more difficult, but also [we] were very young and growing up and you are fighting for the same goal. Now that you’re in Formula One, I think it is really different. You are representing really big brands. So, we get on very well now. We can have a good chat and enjoy our battles, and I think that’s very nice.”

The latest installment of this insatiable clash will play out on the asphalt at the Albert Park Circuit when the lights go out for the 2022 F1 Australian GP on Sunday, April 10.

