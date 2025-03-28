Max Verstappen is unhappy with Red Bull firing Liam Lawson, reveals close aide

Max Verstappen is not happy about Liam Lawson getting fired from Red Bull, according to Helmut Marko. The Dutch driver had been teamed up with the Kiwi for just two races and would then see his teammate get dropped after just two bad weekends.

Lawson was promoted last season from Racing Bulls to team up with Verstappen and replace Sergio Perez. The call was made after the Mexican, who had been a part of the squad for multiple years, had struggled for form.

While Verstappen ended up winning the championship, Perez had a horrible season and finished in P8. Lawson was the driver who replaced the Mexican after the driver had raced in just 11 races in his F1 career that was spread out over two years.

However, in a move that has caught everyone off-guard, Liam Lawson has dropped after just 2 races with the team. The Kiwi didn't have a great start to the season in Australia, where he qualified outside of the top 15 and crashed out in the race. The second race in China was even worse as he qualified last in both the sprint and the race. At the same time, he was nowhere close to being a match for Max Verstappen in any way.

As a result, Red Bull took a call early and decided that it would be better if Yuki Tsunoda were a part of the team.

Talking to Telegraaf, Helmut Marko revealed that the Dutch driver wasn't happy with the call. The Red Bull man did, however, emphasize that the call was made keeping Verstappen's best interest in mind. He said:

"We know that Max Verstappen is not happy. But we need two cars at the front. Not only for the constructors' championship, but also to help Max to his fifth world title. Then you can achieve more strategically in races.

We can use Yuki's experience and form well now. That counts. At the end of the day, that is to the advantage of the team. And that also means to the advantage of Max.”

Max Verstappen, on his part, has been vocal in supporting Liam Lawson in front of the media. When the news was announced, the driver liked a post by former racer Giedo van der Gaarde thrashing Red Bull for the treatment of Lawson.

Helmut Marko on what happens if Max Verstappen's new teammate at Red Bull is slower than Liam Lawson in a Racing Bull

In the first couple of races, one thing that has stood out more than others is the fact that Red Bull is a tough car to drive. At the same time, the Racing Bulls challenger seems to have a very impressive turn of speed this season. In all sessions, Yuki Tsunoda, Max Verstappen's new teammate, in a Racing Bull, was quicker than Liam Lawson, who was driving for the senior team.

If the team goes to Suzuka and we have Tsunoda in a Red Bull slower than Lawson in a Racing Bull, then that wouldn't be a good look. Addressing the possibility of such a situation, Marko said (via telegraaf.nl):

"The Racing Bull is a very fast car in qualifying. A little less so in the races. But Tsunoda has already shown that he could leave many experienced drivers behind him in that car. We'll see next week.”

The next few races would be crucial for Verstappen's new teammate Tsunoda. He cannot afford to have Q1 exits in the car and would be expected to do a better job.

