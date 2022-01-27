Max Verstappen unveils brand new helmet design for 2022 F1 season

Max Verstappen unveiled his brand new helmet design for the upcoming 2022 season. The brand new helmet features a gold design and his racing number for this year — #1 instead of #33.

The Dutchman uses helmets made by legendary helmet brand Schuberth. The company was formed in 1922 and its products have been used in F1 for more than 20 years now. Their helmets were originally popularized by F1 legend Michael Schumacher, who used the company's products as world champion in the early 2000s. Schuberth helmets are currently being used by Verstappen, Carlos Sainz, Sergio Perez, and many more.

Verstappen's helmet features almost a full-gold finish, with his personal sponsor CarNext's logo on the side and center. He had also asked for a star depicting his world championship-winning year on the back of the design. In addition to this, it also features his 2022 race number — #1 — on the back spoiler. He said of the design:

“I decided to not change the design a lot, but of course change the colors a little bit. Instead of the red you could see before, there is basically gold everywhere. With some tiny other details.”

Verstappen won his maiden title in 2021, beating Lewis Hamilton on the final lap of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. His title victory makes him the most successful Dutchman in the sport.

Max Verstappen still feels like he can improve in 2022

Despite a season which saw Max Verstappen break an old Michael Schumacher record for the highest number of podiums — with 18 — the Dutchman believes he still has scope for improvement heading into 2022. The Red Bull driver also won 10 races last season, proving his racing prowess despite not having the best car on track.

In an interview with personal sponsor CarNext, the 24-year-old highlighted his mindset going into the new season. He said:

“For me, I always say to myself, you’re never perfect in any area. So, let’s say you’re at 98 percent, whatever you can call it, I always look at it [as something] I can always improve. Because it’s not, ‘I can improve massively in this or massively in that’. It’s just tiny things, or, how can I try to influence the weekend a bit better? How can I prepare myself better? How can I make sure that I understand the balance of the car better for qualifying, or race?”

Max Verstappen is all set to return with Red Bull for the 2022 season, however, this time the Dutchman will drive car #1 instead of #33 as the reigning world champion.

