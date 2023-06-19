Max Verstappen vows to take Red Bull's tally to 200 wins after clinching the team's 100th F1 triumph

Max Verstappen has vowed to take Red Bull's tally of wins to 200 after clinching the team's 100th win in Canada. The Austrian team made its F1 debut in 2005 and since then has slowly grown into prominence. The team won its first-ever race in 2009 in China. That was also the season where the team finished runner-up in the championship.

The following season in 2010 saw Red Bull win its first world championship and go on a run of 4 consecutive titles until 2013. After a 7-year drought, Max Verstappen brought the team its first title win in 2021. Since then the team has grown from strength to strength in the last couple of years.

Max Verstappen has spearheaded this surge as the driver won a record 15 races last season. With his 41st race win, Max not only equaled Ayrton Senna's career wins but gave Red Bull its 100th win in F1. Talking about the win, the driver vowed to take the team to 200 wins in the future. As quoted by motorsport.com, Max Verstappen said:

"I have won 41 of [Red Bull's 100 wins], so we'll talk about maybe a new contract because of that! No honestly, it's a great achievement for the team. You know, we knew that this was the first opportunity to do so, and I'm happy that's done with a hundred. But again, I hope we win more than a hundred - so the new target's 200!"

Max Verstappen on equaling Ayrton Senna's 41 race wins

Max Verstappen admitted that equaling Senna's record was no small feat and when he was young and starting his career, he never thought he would achieve this much. Hoping to continue to win even more in the future, he said.

"I hate to compare different generations but, from my side, the only thing I can say is that when I was a little kid driving in go-karts, I was dreaming about being a Formula 1 driver, and I would've never imagined to win 41 Grand Prix. So, of course, to tie with Ayrton is something incredible. I'm proud of that, but of course, I hope it's not stopping here. I hope that we can keep on winning more races."

The Red Bull driver now holds a 69-point advantage in the championship, that too over his teammate Sergio Perez. After losing to Checo in Baku, Verstappen has taken his game to another level and become unbeatable.

