Max Verstappen wants to 'wait and see' before switching from F1 to endurance racing

2022 F1 world champion Max Verstappen claimed that he wants to try his hand in the world of Endurance Racing once his time on the F1 grid is done.

In an interview with De Telegraaf in October, two-time Le Mans winner and former F1 world champion Fernando Alonso expressed his desire to compete in Le Mans with Verstappen as his teammate. The Dutchman replied to this, joking that Alonso will "never stop racing". He also added that the two will need to have a good opportunity to enter Le Mans together, saying:

"If Fernando goes, he wants to challenge for the win in a competitive car, and I am exactly the same. That is also why I don't want to rush the whole project, just because there are so many changes happening at the moment in endurance. I think it is better to wait and see what is exactly happening now and to see how it's going to progress, and then make your mind up."

Max Verstappen @Max33Verstappen World Champion 2022!!!



We’ve been absolutely on it, the whole year. A season where we had a difficult start but kept it cool, bounced back and never let go. World Champion 2022!!! We’ve been absolutely on it, the whole year. A season where we had a difficult start but kept it cool, bounced back and never let go. https://t.co/lRX9mj1siw

Max Verstappen has previously said that he won't be racing in F1 past his 40s. Now, his plans to try out different disciplines in motorsport have surfaced, as the two-time champion says his focus will be Endurance Racing once his F1 career is over. The Dutchman had previously shown an interest in entering the 24 Hours of Le Mans when he sampled endurance racing in the esports in the Virtual Le Mans series.

Verstappen has signed a contract with Red Bull until 2028, but what he has planned for his future is known only to him.

Max Verstappen names likely retirement year

Max Verstappen is currently one of the biggest names in F1. Within a span of a few years, the Dutchman has proven his mettle to the world. It seems that at this rate, he is bound to break all the records out there. There, however, seems to be some unexpected news coming out of the circuits.

In a recent interview with Sky Sports F1, Verstappen refused to commit to the sport for long, saying:

"I want to do other stuff."

Stating that he may consider retiring after his deal with Red Bull Racing runs out, he said:

"I don't know after that [after 2028]. But it also probably depends how competitive we are in '28. I've still got time. I don't want to make drastic decisions now."

Max Verstappen @Max33Verstappen @redbullracing Thank you so much to the entire team, everybody worked tirelessly to get here and this is the ultimate reward @SChecoPerez let’s keep pushing for many more highs Thank you so much to the entire team, everybody worked tirelessly to get here and this is the ultimate reward 🏆👏 @redbullracing @SChecoPerez let’s keep pushing for many more highs 💪 https://t.co/9F0h6XuVee

He added:

"F1 is amazing and I've achieved a lot, and I'm very happy and proud about it... but it's a lot of travelling and it's a lot of races. And at one point, what is more important? Is family more important, or is F1 more important? That's when you need to make your mind up."

Fans will want to keep watching a brilliant driver like Max Verstappen on the circuits for as long as possible, but the Dutchman may have some plans of his own.

