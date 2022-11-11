Guillaume Rocquelin, the head of the junior academy at Red Bull, believes that Max Verstappen is still a bit weaker than other drivers in one aspect despite having won two World Championships now. He believes that although Verstappen has matured over the years with the team, there is still room for him to improve from a technical point of view.

He told Eurosport:

"To be honest, Max is a bit weaker technically than other drivers we've worked with. He can still improve there in my opinion."

Max Verstappen has been with Red Bull ever since his F1 career began. In 2015, he was with Toro Rosso (now AlphaTauri), their junior team, and within a year, he moved to Red Bull. He also won his first Grand Prix with the Austrian team, making him the youngest race winner in the history of the sport.

Meanwhile, Rocquelin has worked with someone who had set the same record earlier: Sebastian Vettel. He served as the German's race engineer back then and believes that Vettel was a more 'complete' driver than Verstappen. While Vettel was trained by F1 legend Michael Schumacher, Rocquelin felt Verstappen was based on more natural talent.

He said:

"I think Max had more natural talent and he could get the most out of it, but Sebastian was more complete."

In his years with Red Bull, Vettel won four World Championships and helped Red Bull win their first four constructors' championships. Max Verstappen, too, has been on a spree this season. He won his second consecutive World Championship, and the team won the constructors' title for the first time since Vettel post-2013.

Rocquelin addresses Max Verstappen's 'constant improvement'

Max Verstappen was known for his eager moves during races that have infamously seen him suffer several incidents. Although he has been a very successful driver, his moves have occasionally turned against him. Being less patient on the throttle had seen him go into a spin multiple times.

It is true to admit, however, that since last year, the Dutchman has changed his driving style quite a bit. He has been involved in minimal crashes this year, and Guillaume Rocquelin believes that winning the World Championship has helped him with it.

He said:

"So he has matured and there is constant improvement. Winning the championship has given him a lot of confidence and he now drives differently than before."

Rocquelin also admits that Verstappen has a leading attitude, but at the same time is adamant that there is still room for the Dutchman to improve from a technical point of view.

