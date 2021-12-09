Max Verstappen is willing to do "anything" to dethrone Lewis Hamilton, former F1 driver suggests

For Max Verstappen, no extent is too extreme in his quest to clinch his maiden drivers' championship crown, according to former F1 driver Christian Danner.

Danner, who raced in F1 between 1985 and 1989, shared his thoughts with German website Motorsport-Magazin.com shortly after the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix saw Max Verstappen go head-to-head with title rival, Lewis Hamilton.

When asked about Verstappen's alleged brake-test, he said:

"What I really can't stand is the fact that Verstappen really did a brake-test there. In other words, he braked, didn't just somehow drive onto the side and give up the space, but actually braked to make a mess of things."

While Red Bull has maintained Max Verstappen's innocence, claiming his brake pressure data is consistent with their beliefs, Danner is yet to be convinced. He said:

"...And what did the FIA report say? He decelerated with 2.7 G and with so and so much brake pressure. 69 bar! You really have to step on the pedal to get 69 bar! And not to call that a brake-test, that's a bit of a 'we're going to carbonize the viewer' corner."

"Verstappen is one who reaches very deeply into his bag of tricks, as has been shown time and again, even reaching into the area where it no longer looks quite so nice. He wants to have an advantage. It's about time that the sporting authority intervenes. My dear, you can carbonize yourself. We know what went on there."

Max Verstappen has history on his side going into the final race against Lewis Hamilton

It would be accurate to say that momentum is with the seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton following consecutive wins in Brazil, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia. But one would be unwise to discount Max Verstappen's chances of winning the world drivers' championship in Abu Dhabi.

Hamilton has never won a world championship while trailing going into the final race of the season. It was on show in 2016, where even after winning the race at Yas Island, he watched his teammate Nico Rosberg being hoisted aloft as world champion.

Verstappen won this race last season, so he knows what it takes to get around the circuit and take the checkered flag first.

He will certainly keep that as motivation as he hopes to end Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes' recent monopoly on both championships.

