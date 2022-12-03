Max Verstappen will not enjoy "straightforward" dominance in F1 in 2023, feels former world champion

Two-time F1 world champion Mika Hakkinen feels that Max Verstappen will not have a straightforward run to the title in the 2023 season. This year, Verstappen comfortably won the Drivers' Championship with 454 points, with his nearest rival, Charles Leclerc, at 308 points.
Talking to Sky Sports, Hakkinen gave Verstappen credit for the performances he delivered this season, but also added that given the nature of regulations in F1, Red Bull might not be able to repeat the lead they had this season and their competitors will close the gap.
"He has done a great job with a great team, with the great engineers and designers, including Adrian Newey, who I used to work [with] when I won multiple World Championships. Regulations of Formula 1 are different now than it used to be my time or used to be three, four years ago, so it’s giving a lot of opportunities to other teams for success. So I don’t think it’s so straightforward that way he will continue dominating, even [though] he is a great driver. I’m confident we will see some surprises, but who [from]? I don’t know," Hakkinen said.
Even Max Verstappen admitted that he did not expect to win as many as 15 races this season. Speaking to Sky Sports, he credited the team for their collective effort and admitted it had been enjoyable to be a part of it.
The 25-year-old was asked whether he foresaw the kind of record-breaking success he enjoyed this season. He responded:
"For sure not. Already after last year, I said if I can have a season like this again, that would be amazing. But yeah, again, incredible, but also the whole team effort, it’s been really enjoyable to be part of. Of course, the goal is always to try and be better, even though I know that is hard to achieve."
"It's never good enough" - Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen revealed that the team's yearning to always try to do better is what has helped them get to this stage.
"I think that attitude should always be there, even if you’re not a champion, you know. At the end of the day, you’re trying to always push for more. I mean, it’s never good enough," the world champion said.
Max Verstappen had a historic 2022 F1 season in which he beat Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel's records for the most wins in a season. The driver will be hoping to continue his championship run and win another title next season.