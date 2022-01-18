Max Verstappen will do "even better" in F1 2022 season, according to Mario Andretti

Max Verstappen will have an even better F1 2022 season, claims former F1 world champion Mario Andretti. One of the most successful motorsport drivers in American history, Andretti believes a lot of pressure will be off Max Verstappen's shoulders following his maiden world title.

Speaking during an interview with racingnews365.com, Andretti had this to say about the Dutchman's chances in 2022:

“You can say all you want, but once you accomplish your ultimate goal, a lot of pressure’s off your shoulders. There’s no better situation than being more relaxed. Sometimes, when you’re in that frame of mind, you just do things even better.”

Andretti also feels that Verstappen will 'relish' the opportunity to try and 'repeat' his success in 2022. He said:

“He’s in a very good place. He fought so hard [for the title] and now he probably relishes to try to repeat it. That’s what drives you, that’s what keeps you motivated. But at least he has that one under his belt, which is huge. I can only express what my thoughts were on a situation like that, when you accomplish something that’s your ultimate goal. When you finally do it, oh my goodness, from there on things are all better!”

Andretti is one of the most decorated American drivers in motorsports, winning the 1978 F1 world championship. He is also one of two Americans to have won races in F1, NASCAR, IndyCar and the World Sportscar Championship.

Max Verstappen deserved 2021 world title, feels former champion Jacques Villeneuve

Max Verstappen's 2021 world title triumph was a 'deserved' one, according to former F1 world champion Jacques Villeneuve.

The Canadian won his one and only world title with Williams in 1997. He is now a part-time NASCAR driver in 2022.

While speaking to the press at Daytona International Speedway, Villeneuve was asked to share his thoughts on the 2021 F1 championship battle and the way it ended. He said:

“Seeing how the whole season went, Max (Verstappen) deserved this championship because he had been on top of it all year, race after race.”

Verstappen will return for his title defense in 2022 sporting #1 on his car, as is the right reserved for defending world champions.

Edited by Anurag C