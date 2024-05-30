“Max Verstappen will NOT be joining Leeds United”: Red Bull team’s satirical post after soccer team’s new partnership with F1 champions

Red Bull Racing shared a humorous tweet that mentioned world champion Max Verstappen after the brand's partnership with Leeds United Football Club was announced.

Leeds United announced that Red Bull had purchased a minority ownership stake in the team, they will also be their front-of-the-shirt sponsor. Reacting to this, the Red Bull Racing F1 team shared a hilarious post that featured their driver, Verstappen. The tongue-in-cheek post mentioned that Max Verstappen will not be joining Leeds United as a player in the next season.

"Just to put an end to the rumours… @Max33Verstappen will NOT be joining @LUFC for their 2024/25 season."

Additionally, the brand has partnerships with two more football teams: RB Salzburg, which plays in the Austrian Bundesliga, and RB Leipzig, a competitor in the German League and Bundesliga.

While the two mentioned clubs changed their names to include Red Bull in the title, it was mentioned that Leeds United, competing in the EFL Championship, will not change their name or logo. So far, not much information has been made public regarding the partnership.

Jos Verstappen claims Red Bull has lost their dominance while comparing him to his teammate Sergio Perez

Of late, Red Bull's form hasn't been too inspiring. While the competition from other teams has been strong, Max Verstappen's father, Jos, believes that the team has lost its dominance.

Talking to De Telegraaf, he made a comparison between his son Max and his teammate, Sergio Perez.

"They will have to do something about it, understand where certain difficulties come from. Meanwhile, it is clear that McLaren and Ferrari are getting closer and closer," he said, according to Yahoo News.

"Max has been good at hiding some of the problems, but you can see how big the difference is between him and his team-mate. It seems to me that Red Bull’s period of dominance has come to an end," he added.

Sergio Perez's performance at the start of the season was competitive, but Monaco proved to be a letdown for him. Perez will be looking to redicover his form so that his team can benefit from it.