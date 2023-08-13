Max Verstappen “will win everything” until 2026, according to former Ferrari F1 driver

Former F1 driver Felipe Massa is confident that Max Verstappen will remain very dominant in Formula 1 till new engine regulations are brought into use in 2026.

"I believe that until 2026, when we will have the regulation change, Verstappen will win everything."

Max Verstappen is having a dream season with Red Bull in 2023, having the fastest car on the grid with one of the most amazing driving skill sets. He has won 10 of the 12 races of the season so far, and the last eight of them have been consecutive wins for the Dutchman.

It seems quite apparent that he will be taking the drivers' title this season as well, and Red Bull will have another constructor's title added to their racing portfolio.

Felipe Massa feels that this domination will last for the coming seasons, as the team will continue to be in such excellent form until the new engine regulations in 2026.

This also makes him certain that both Verstappen and RBR will win all of the titles till then, and he might as well add more Formula 1 records. He said, according to Marca.com:

"I think we will have the same regulations [until 2026] and Verstappen is superior, Red Bull is superior — So, until 2026, we can expect Verstappen to win all the titles."

Former F1 driver feels Max Verstappen has the same pace he had 'two years ago'

Although the Dutchman has been constantly winning titles since the 2021 season, there is a massive difference in the competition he had to face. Initially, the 2021 season saw him go head-to-head with Lewis Hamilton, where the battle lasted till the very final race of the season.

After winning the title that season, he faced friction from Ferrari as Charles Leclerc competed with him for the title. But after the first half of the season, he had the definite lead of the title.

And now, in the 2023 season, Max Verstappen has been dominating since the very start of the season, not letting anyone else (but his teammate Sergio Perez) win.

Max Verstappen after winning the 2022 F1 world championship in Japan (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

However, former F1 driver Juan Pablo Montoya is not completely impressed with Max Verstappen. He feels that the double world champion still carries the same pace he had earlier in his career.

Despite the massive success he has had till now, Montoya thinks the domination is only because of the pace of the Red Bull. He told Semana:

"Max is a very good driver, but he's in the best car. His speed right now is no better than his speed two years ago. It's probably the same. It's the car that is much better."

He added that there could be more world champions on the grid other than Verstappen if he does not drive in the dominant RB19.

"If you take Max out of that car, there are seven or eight drivers who could be world champion in that car. If he wasn't there, Checo, Hamilton, Sainz, Leclerc, Norris — they'd be World Champions."