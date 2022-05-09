"I think we kept it exciting until the end" - Max Verstappen wins the 2022 F1 Miami GP on an 'incredible Sunday'

Max Verstappen pipped Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz to win the 2022 F1 Miami GP. The Dutchman took the lead in the race in the opening stages, capitalizing on a poor start from Sainz.

Verstappen started in P3, after losing out to the two Ferrari cars in Saturday's qualifying session. After a poor start from Sainz, the reigning world champion moved into P2 heading into turn 1. Charles Leclerc led the race in the opening stages but was soon passed by Verstappen, whose Red Bull was immensely fast in a straight line. The Dutchman's teammate Sergio Perez was in hot pursuit of Sainz throughout the race but was unable to get past despite his best efforts.

Speaking to Willy T. Ribbs in parc fermé after the race, Max Verstappen said:

“It was an incredible GP, very physical as well but we kept it exciting till the end. I am incredibly happy with winning here in Miami, it was an incredible Sunday for us.”

Meanwhile, Mercedes' George Russell put on an excellent show, finishing in P5 despite having started in 12th. The Briton capitalized on a late safety car, minimizing his pit loss towards the end of the race. His teammate Lewis Hamilton finished in P6, indicating better days for Mercedes.

Max Verstappen claims his rivalry with Charles Leclerc feels natural

After yet another battle between the two championship protagonists, it is more than likely that the Verstappen vs Leclerc battle will continue throughout 2022. Max Verstappen, however, has claimed that battling with Charles Leclerc feels natural for him, given their extensive karting rivalry.

On being asked about his duels with Leclerc being less aggressive by La Gazetta dello Sport, the reigning world champion said:

“Every driver is different, in the way they attack or defend. That’s why you always have to go into the fight in a unique way. It feels natural to compete against drivers that I have competed against in the past in karts and have now come to F1.”

Although his duels with the Ferrari driver have been enjoyable, they have not been as aggressive as his duels with Lewis Hamilton in 2021. 2016 F1 world champion Nico Rosberg, however, believes Verstappen's battle with Leclerc could get more feisty as the season progresses. Rosberg explained, saying:

“It’s not as fiery yet but, believe me, if they keep at it like that, there will come a point where they will be touching, colliding and things will get a bit more feisty. I’m looking forward to that.”

With Verstappen's gap to Leclerc in the drivers' championship slowly decreasing, only time will tell whether the Dutchman will be able to defend his world title.

Edited by Anurag C