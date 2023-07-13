Max Verstappen wins the 2023 ESPY award for the best driver

Max Verstappen recently won the 2023 ESPY award for the best driver in the world. The Dutchman was nominated alongside NHRA racer Brittany Force, NASCAR driver Kyle Larson, and IndyCar's Josef Newgarden.

The ESPY Awards ceremony honored athletes for their performances last year. Verstappen won his second consecutive world title with Red Bull in 2022, breaking a spate of records along the way.

RBR Daily @RBR_Daily Max Verstappen has won the 2023 ESPYS Best Driver award Max Verstappen has won the 2023 ESPYS Best Driver award 🔥 https://t.co/pw36KTVyOs

The ESPY Awards take place in Los Angeles every year to celebrate athletes at the top of their disciplines. Verstappen's form at the moment is the stuff of dreams, with the Red Bull driver holding a 99-point lead at the top of the championship.

Max Verstappen is well on his way to a third consecutive title in the sport, with the mighty Red Bull RB19 having won every race so far this year. The 25-year-old has been able to extract maximum performance from his car, thwarting his rivals with ease.

Recently, Verstappen stormed to victory at the 2023 F1 British GP, taking his first win at Silverstone. While the rest of the grid - namely McLaren and Mercedes - seemed closer to Red Bull on this particular occasion, the Dutchman appears to be handling everything that is thrown at him.

F1 pundit analyzed Max Verstappen's drive at Silverstone

F1 pundit Peter Windsor lauded Max Verstappen's drive in Silverstone, claiming that it is easy to underestimate just how much effort the double-world champion had to put in. Windsor remarked that the RB19 was not as dominant as it usually is at Silverstone, giving the Red Bull driver's rivals a chance.

The Red Bull driver initially lost the lead to Lando Norris, who started behind him in P2. Despite losing position, Verstappen went on to win in Britain, maintaining the RB19's perfect record in 2023.

Speaking on his YouTube channel about the British GP, Windsor said about Verstappen:

"It’s very easy to underestimate how good a job Max did today. The car was not in the same sort of sweet spot that it is usually, it was still very good, there are still a lot of good things about the RB19,"

"But Max actually had to do a lot more sort of knife-edgy driving, very finger-tippy, just make sure he got everything right."

With Max Verstappen's form only improving in recent times, it remains to be seen if the rest of the grid can challenge the Dutchman in the remaining season.

