Max Verstappen wins again as F1 team principals deliver their verdict on 2022 season drivers

Recently, all F1 team principals delivered their verdicts on how each driver performed in the 2022 F1 season. This was done by giving points to each driver according to the sport's current points system. The top driver gets 25 points while the 10th finisher receives a single point.

After the points were added, Max Verstappen came on top with 207 points. The Dutchman wiped out the entire grid in 2022 and won his second world title in Japan with four races left in the season. Hence, it was not a surprise to see him at the top of the list. Since he didn't score 250 points or more, however, it is safe to say that not all team principals chose him as the top driver.

Max Verstappen @Max33Verstappen



An amazing way to end an incredible season for us @HondaRacingGLB.



All in all, the whole season has been unbelievable and it's been very enjoyable with the team. Thank you so much to everyone for your hard work

Here is the full list of the top 10 drivers according to the team principals of all 10 teams.

POSITION DRIVER SCORE 1 Max Verstappen 207 2 Charles Leclerc 144 3 George Russell 127 4 Lewis Hamilton 100 5 Sergio Perez 91 6 Lando Norris 81 7 Carlos Sainz 68 8 Fernando Alonso 67 9 Valtteri Bottas 29 10 Sebastian Vettel 24

Charles Leclerc was ranked second by the team principals. Despite being unable to keep up with Max Verstappen in the championship battle, 2022 was the best F1 season for the Monegasque.

After these two, the team principals' rankings swayed a little from the official drivers' standings. They gave more points to George Russell and Lewis Hamilton as both the Brits were ranked third and fourth. Meanwhile, Sergio Perez, who finished third in the drivers' standings, is ranked fifth on this list. It is safe to say that Russell had an amazing first season at Mercedes, especially considering the troubles the team faced throughout 2022.

Lando Norris had a brilliant season as he topped the midfield table; hence, he was ranked sixth. Carlos Sainz was ranked quite low despite finishing fifth in the drivers' championship table. Fernando Alonso was ranked eighth even though he faced loads of reliability issues in 2022. The veteran driver, however, has performed exceptionally well, especially when his age is taken into consideration.

Valtteri Bottas came in ninth position since the Finn showed tremendous speed even after leaving one of the top teams. Lastly, Sebastian Vettel came 10th after driving his last season in the sport.

F1's sporting director shares his thoughts on reverse grids

Although several F1 drivers have spoken against reverse grids, the concept is always debated amongst fans and other heads of the sport. Ross Brawn, the sport's managing and sporting director, recently spoke about how reverse grids would work in Formula 1.

Speaking to Motorsport, he explained how it would be quite entertaining but unrealistic, saying:

"There’s always this debate about reverse grids. Reverse grids would be pretty entertaining. I think most of us would love to see what would happen. But there is an element of our fans who think that’s getting too synthetic, too World Wrestling sort of thing, and that you should reward the best guys and so on. I get that as well and I think we’ve got to be very cautious on that side of things."

Almost all F1 drivers have spoken against the concept of reverse grids and how the best and fastest drivers deserve the top spot on the grid. Consequently, Brawn's views hold significance in this matter.

