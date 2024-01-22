Max Verstappen wins iRacing virtual Daytona 24H alongside teammates Gianni Vecchio and Ole Steinbraten

Max Verstappen won the iRacing 24 Hours of Daytona endurance race with his teammates Gianni Vecchio and Ole Steinbraten, yet another remarkable achievement for the three-time F1 world champion.

The Red Bull driver, who broke multiple records in the 2023 F1 season winning 19 of 22 races, proved that he is unstoppable after winning another iRacing event. He entered the event with Team Redline alongside Gianno Vecchio and Ole Steinbraten in the 24-hour race.

The race ended after a total of 920 laps with Max Verstappen at the top of the GTD category in the #4 car. Luke Mckeown, who finished behind him in Stromforce Art, was over a lap down. Furthermore, Alexander Davidson took the victory in the LMP2 category, and Charlie Collins topped GTP.

Max Verstappen is seen quite frequently on his racing simulator inside his apartment. It has been previously noted that the time he spends on the simulator, racing on iRacing and other sims like rFactor, has been a major element of his amazing skills in real-life racing. The 2023 season seemed almost perfect as he made his way through almost all the races without making a single mistake.

Max Verstappen reveals contract clause stopping him from participating in "dangerous sports"

Charles Leclerc recently posted pictures of him skiing around, a constant post for the past couple of years during his off-season time. At the same time, however, there have been no such pictures of Verstappen.

This is apparently because of a clause in his Red Bull contract that restricts him from taking part in any sport that is "dangerous." Comparing his contract to professional footballers, he told Formule1.nl,

"Me too. No dangerous sports. I haven't skied in five years because of the risk of breaking or twisting something with all the consequences that entails."

"And of course also in the knowledge that there are still years to come in which I have a great chance to become champion again and win races."

Max Verstappen further stated that even cycling can be rather dangerous, which is why he at least wears a helmet.

"If you think about that, you automatically take fewer risks. Cycling is also dangerous. When I go cycling, I at least put on a helmet."

Lance Stroll, before the start of the 2023 F1 season, went through a threatening accident while cycling. Although he recovered, the impact could be noticed during the Bahrain GP as he painfully turned the car during the practice sessions.