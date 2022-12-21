Max Verstappen "would die" if asked to buy an electric car, reveals his partner Kelly Piquet

Max Verstappen's partner Kelly Piquet recently revealed a fascinating detail about the Dutchman. The daughter of three-time Formula 1 world champion Nelson Piquet was recently featured on the cover of the Dutch edition of Vogue magazine. The feature contained an interview in which the Brazilian model spoke about her relationship with her two-time world champion boyfriend, which led into her revealing Verstappen's dislike towards electric cars.

In a promotional post from Vogue on social media, Piquet's quote was mentioned where she revealed how Max Verstappen would be surprised and saddened if she asked him to buy an electric car for her. Her quote read:

"If Max would say to me: 'I want to buy you a car', I would say: 'An electric one, please'. He would die if I say that, die!"

This little nugget of the interview shows how Verstappen is a complete petrol-head. It is safe to say that the reigning F1 world champion will not be appearing in any electric racing series like Formula E anytime soon.

Though the comment about her partner's dislike towards electric cars was innocent and fascinating to learn, Piquet's feature on the magazine's cover sparked a lot of debate in the world of motorsport, so much so that the interesting fact about Max Verstappen was completely ignored.

#WomenInMotorsport Seeing Kelly Piquet on the cover of Vogue representing women in motorsport is disappointing.There are so many women out there who actually compete in the sport and who have faced constant adversity.These racers should have had their stories heard instead. Seeing Kelly Piquet on the cover of Vogue representing women in motorsport is disappointing. There are so many women out there who actually compete in the sport and who have faced constant adversity.These racers should have had their stories heard instead.#WomenInMotorsport https://t.co/tZv7EAYJVi

Vogue titled her feature in the magazine as 'Women in Motorsport'. However, thousands of motorsport fans criticized the fashion company for picking a woman who is only related to racing drivers like Max Verstappen and Nelson Piquet, rather than picking an actual female racing driver. The entire motorsport community is split on the topic as they discuss the decision taken by Vogue.

Max Verstappen hopes for more Dutch drivers in F1 before he retires

Max Verstappen recently opened up about how he wants more Dutch drivers in F1 by the time he retires. He mentions how he wishes to pass the baton to another Dutch driver who can dominate the sport after his retirement. He also debunked the saying that succeeding in F1 as a Dutch driver is impossible. Speaking to Dutch publication De Limburger, he said:

"Do you know what I very much hope for? That as a driver I have been able to inspire and motivate the young Dutch generation in recent years to such an extent that by the time I stop, there might be new talent ready. It used to be always said that it was impossible for the Dutch to make it to Formula 1. It’s not. If you’re accelerating, it doesn’t matter where you come from. I hope that when I am 31, there will just be a new one ready."

Though there have been several Dutch drivers, if we look at the sport's history, no one has been as successful and established as Max Verstappen. However, it is safe to say that many young Dutch drivers will get inspired after seeing the two-time world champion dominating the sport.

