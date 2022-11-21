Max Verstappen 'would have never imagined' the way Red Bull turned around their 2022 F1 season

Max Verstappen ended yet another year with Red Bull in style after winning both the Drivers' and Constructors' championships. The Dutchman won the last race of the 2022 F1 season, extending the record number of wins in a single season even further (15 wins).

Speaking to the media, including Sportskeeda, at the drivers' press conference, Verstappen looked back at the amazing season and appreciated his team for putting in the effort. He mentioned how Red Bull struggled with reliability issues at the start of the season and their quick recovery from it. Max Verstappen said:

"It has been a great team effort, especially after our tough start to the year, to turn it around like that, I would have never imagined that, like nobody in the team. But it's been really enjoyable to be part of this team."

The two-time world champion explained the importance of enjoying every moment and not always getting burdened by work. Verstappen and Red Bull have had such a dominant year that it will be hard for them to do better than this season. However, the Dutchman is looking forward to the 2023 F1 season and is hoping to do better. Verstappen said:

"We have a lot of fun. Of course, we focus on the performance but you also need to really enjoy the moment, appreciate the moment. And I think we definitely did that. We will do but we already also focusing on next year. You always say you try to do better. I know it's hard to do a lot better than this but you should always try to aim for that."

After the 2022 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Max Verstappen finished the season with a whopping 454 championship points, 146 points ahead of runner-up Charles Leclerc. Meanwhile, Red Bull scored 759 points in the Constructors' championship, 205 points more than second-placed Ferrari.

Former F1 world champion praises Max Verstappen's dominant performance with Red Bull

There is no denying that Max Verstappen has been a worthy world champion this season. The Dutchman was in a league of his own, winning the Drivers' World Championship in Japan with four races left in the season. His performance didn't go unnoticed as several Formula 1 pundits praised him for his dominance.

Former F1 world champion Damon Hill lauded Max Verstappen as he won the last race of the season. Hill expressed how the Dutchman's last race represented his entire season. The Red Bull driver had a faultless race by keeping the lead right till the checkered flag. Damon Hill said:

"It was the right way to end. He has been dominant, fantastic. He really has looked so polished. You always learn, are always developing, but he has been so complete right from his very early days. He had the impetuousness a little bit when he first came in but he didn’t need to display that this year. He just needed to use his head, which he did."

Damon Hill did mention how Max Verstappen wasn't perfect all the time. However, this season has been great for the Red Bull driver as he looks much more mature and clinical.

