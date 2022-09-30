Max Verstappen: You 'need' these factors to win F1 titles

Max Verstappen believes luck is an important factor in winning the world championship, along with a dominant car. The Dutchman hailed Fernando Alonso as a phenomenal driver and personality, whose record he equals when he wins the 2022 title.

Speaking to on-site media, including Sportskeeda, the Dutchman said:

“In F1, you need a bit of luck and you need to have luck, precision, and a dominant car for a long time. I mean, obviously, if you were to put Fernando [Alonso] in the cars other people have won championships with, he would have done the same. But that is not how Formula One works. At the end of the day, he still won two titles so he has done very well for himself and he is also a great guy and a great personality for F1.”

The Race @wearetherace



...but one more win would see him match Fernando Alonso Max Verstappen went level with Nigel Mansell in the all-time win list after last weekend's #ItalianGP ......but one more win would see him match Fernando Alonso Max Verstappen went level with Nigel Mansell in the all-time win list after last weekend's #ItalianGP......but one more win would see him match Fernando Alonso 👀 https://t.co/PcPu6ouHaE

According to the Red Bull driver, luck is as important in a championship as a dominant car and precision perfect skillset. Max Verstappen, who will be equaling Fernando Alonso’s record with a second championship this year, believes the Spaniard is an exceptional driver and personality in the sport.

Fernando Alonso hails Red Bull and Max Verstappen ahead of 2022 F1 Singapore GP

Fernando Alonso believes Max Verstappen and Red Bull have been exceptional in the 2022 F1 season. Suggesting that the Dutchman truly deserves to equal his record and has earned the statistics, Alonso suggested that the 25-year-old is only going to get better by his age.

Speaking to the on-site press in Singapore, the double world champion said:

“I think so, yes. He’s 24 or 25, no? So there’s still a lot in front of him, but I wish him more luck than me because I was also 26 with those stats and still have the same stats at 40! But I’m sure with Red Bull and how things look for the future, he will only get better. It’s very well deserved. They were the best team and the best driver by far, so when they win it I don’t think is an important thing, it’s just that they will. Whether it’s here or Japan, let’s see.”

As for the championship battle and the domination, Alonso said:

“There was no fight maybe because Red Bull and Max Verstappen were better than the others, but they didn’t have that superior car because I guess Ferrari’s is the same or better.”

There has been criticism of the championship getting boring with Max Verstappen and Red Bull dominating. Fernando Alonso, however, believes they deserve it and have been better than their rivals Ferrari. The reigning champion is 116 points clear of his opponent Charles Leclerc and could wrap up the drivers' title in Singapore itself.

What's your favorite race of the 2022 season so far? Tell us in the comments below..

Poll : 0 votes