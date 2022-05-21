Red Bull reveals reason behind Max Verstappen’s aborted final Q3 lap at 2022 F1 Spanish GP

Max Verstappen's final lap in today's qualifying session for the 2022 F1 Spanish GP was aborted due to a DRS malfunction in his rear wing, as per Red Bull team principal Christian Horner.

The Dutchman was hunting down provisional pole-sitter Charles Leclerc's time when, in a dramatic radio call, he claimed he had lost power. With no time left for another lap, the 24-year-old was obligated to abandon his lap and settle for P2 with his existing time on the board.

After qualifying, Christian Horner was asked by Sky Sports F1's broadcast team to elaborate on the reason for Verstappen's aborted lap. The Briton said:

“It wasn’t actually power in the end, it was the DRS that didn’t open. Obviously we need to get the car back to understand what caused that because it opened on the back straight just as a check when he came back into the pits.”

However, Horner feels that even if the DRS had worked as normal, it would not have been enough to overtake Leclerc and Ferrari in P1. He went on to add:

“But I don’t think we had enough today to beat that lap of Charles [Leclerc]. It was a great lap by him [Leclerc] under pressure at the end there, but I’m still pleased with the front-row start.”

Verstappen himself confessed to being content with a spot on the front row, considering Red Bull's circumstances.

"The pendulum is swinging in his favor" - Max Verstappen has the fastest car in 2022, claims Toto Wolff

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff believes that Max Verstappen has it easier in 2022 because he has the fastest car on the grid.

The Austrian believes that the reigning world champion's back-to-back wins in the Red Bull RB18 at Imola and Miami have imbued him with momentum ahead of the 2022 F1 Spanish GP in Barcelona.

In an interview with oe24 in Austria, Wolff said:

“Last year Max Verstappen used a crowbar with a worse and won the title. Now that he has the fastest car, everything is easier for him. The pendulum is swinging in his favor.”

At the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, the defending world champion will be sandwiched between Leclerc in P1 and his Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz in P3.

It remains to be seen whether Verstappen will be able to take the lead going into Turn 1, akin to his move at the Miami International Autodrome a fortnight ago.

