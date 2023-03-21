"Max waited until the last lap so Perez couldn’t counter": Red Bull advisor details how Max Verstappen pushed for the fastest lap in Jeddah

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko explained how Max Verstappen stole the fastest lap of the 2023 F1 Saudi Arabian GP from Sergio Perez on the last lap. During the latter stages of the race, both drivers traded the fastest lap of the race. They were continuously pushing their cars to steal it from one another. The battle ended with Verstappen retaining the fastest lap after Checo gave up on the last lap.

Speaking to Austrian broadcaster ORF, Helmut Marko explained how it was typical of Verstappen to go for the fastest lap time at the very end of the race. This was intentional by the Dutchman so Checo would not have a chance to counter. Since the fastest lap determined who would claim the first position in the championship table, both Red Bull drivers were hungry for it. Marko stated:

"Typical Max on the last lap with the fastest race lap. That was uncontrollable. That’s just Max. Both were constantly asking who had the fastest lap and Max waited until the last lap so Perez couldn’t counter. It means the lead in the world championship for him. We are very satisfied with the race."

The Nandolorian @ScrewderiaF1 Verstappen: "What is the fastest lap?"



GP: "We are not concerned with that"



Verstappen: "But I am" Verstappen: "What is the fastest lap?" GP: "We are not concerned with that" Verstappen: "But I am" https://t.co/xSw1HhpQOO

Later on, Red Bull team boss Christian Horner also spoke about how Max Verstappen took the fastest lap from Sergio Perez. He also explained how the Mexican was about to go for the fastest time on the last lap but gave up after a few corners. Horner said:

"I think we came to the conclusion that do you know what, it’s the last lap, if it’s going to go, it’s going to go. I think he [Max Verstappen] already come to that conclusion himself. Both drivers had the info, Checo had the fastest lap at that point, he asked what it was, so it was obvious why he was asking. He knew that Max was going to have a crack at it, and Checo gave it up after the first couple of turns, he was already a tenth and a half down, and then you saw him back out of it.”

Max Verstappen sums up his race after the 2023 F1 Saudi Arabian GP

Max Verstappen finished second in the 2023 F1 Saudi Arabian GP, right behind his teammate, Sergio Perez. However, it was a recovery race for him as he started from P15 after suffering a driveshaft failure in the Q2 qualifying session. Speaking to former F1 driver David Coulthard after the race, Verstappen gave his initial thoughts:

"It wasn't very easy to get through the field. Through the first sector, trying to follow in the beginning of the race was very difficult, a lot of sliding around. But once I cleared them one by one, we got into a good rhythm and, of course, to be here on the podium."

Max Verstappen @Max33Verstappen



Happy to be on the podium here in Jeddah. This is a great team result @redbullracing @HondaRacingGLB A good recoveryHappy to be on the podium here in Jeddah. This is a great team result A good recovery 💪Happy to be on the podium here in Jeddah. This is a great team result 🙌 @redbullracing @HondaRacingGLB https://t.co/pfEDOP0WrX

Although Max Verstappen was happy with his team's result, he did not want to settle for second place.

