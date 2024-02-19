Formula E driver and Dutch columnist Robin Frijns claims Max Verstappen will once again dominate the grid in the 2024 F1 season.

In a piece released by formule1.nl, Frijns shared that he occasionally tries to find information about Red Bull's pace through his Formula E teammate, Sebastian Buemi, who is a simulator driver for the F1 team. He claimed that the team has found something that could help Max Verstappen obliterate all the teams in 2024. He said:

"Max will be far ahead of the others when I hear it like this. Every now and then I fish for some information at Sébastien Buemi, who is regularly in the simulator for Red Bull. It seems that they have found something here and there."

In 2023, Max Verstappen went on to win 19 out of 22 races and easily won his third consecutive Drivers' World Championship by scoring 575 points. Since he made the title win look easy, many believe that he will once again be on top in 2024.

Red Bull recently revealed their 2024 F1 challenger, the RB20. They came up with an interesting side pod concept that is raising a lot of eyebrows in the community. Only time will tell how their car will perform on track. The RB20 will hit the track during pre-season testing starting from February 21.

David Coulthard feels Red Bull and Max Verstappen's constant dominance takes away the magic from F1

David Coulthard recently applied the phrase 'familiarity breeds contempt' to Red Bull and Max Verstappen's dominance in F1.

In an interview with the Telegraph, he stated that if the Austrian-British team and the Dutchman keep winning championships, their dominance can diminish the thrill of the sport.

“That expression ‘familiarity breeds contempt’? If you adapt that to sport, the same thing goes. Too much success kind of takes away the magic. With sport, we look to be inspired, to grow, to move forward, and if one team is doing all that, then it doesn’t give enough hope for everybody,” said Coulthard.

After the intense 2021 F1 season, where Verstappen valiantly raced against Lewis Hamilton and won his maiden title, Red Bull has been consistently winning most of the races. In 2022 and 2023, the team has won 38 out of 44 races.