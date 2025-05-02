“Maybe we can do it together in future”: Max Verstappen hopes to share his passion with newborn daughter Lily 

Max Verstappen just became a father earlier today with the birth of his daughter, Lily. The Dutch driver had stepped away from his F1 duties to be with his partner, Kelly Piquet, for the birth of their child, but was back on the grid today after the momentous occasion for the first sessions of this weekend's Grand Prix. In an interview, Verstappen was asked about his plans to continue one of his major off-track passions, gaming, now that he has a new baby in the household.

The Red Bull Racing driver was sure that he would be able to devote time to his favourite pastime, indicating that he may also want to do it with his daughter in the future.

"I think that will work - that will work out. Who knows? Maybe in the future, we can do it together. Honestly, everyone does it in their own way, right? And for some people, they have other hobbies and passions and stuff like that, but it'll all work out."

The four-time World Drivers' Champion is famously known for indulging in gaming on race weekends, during travel from track to track, between his training, and any time he gets outside of his Red Bull vehicle. Max Verstappen is also a part of Team Redline, a professional racing simulator team that was founded over 20 years ago, and his own company, Verstappen.com, is a major partner of the outfit.

One of the goals the Dutch driver has is to grow the name of Verstappen past F1 and into the world of virtual racing. The new father also regularly plays the FIFA games, which are now known as EA FC.

In his day job, Max Verstappen scored a P3 finish in the drivers' leaderboard of the only practice session of this weekend's Miami Grand Prix. Later today, the RBR driver will be back on the grid for Sprint Qualifying.

George Russell doesn't believe fatherhood will change things professionally for Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen and George Russell talk in parc ferme during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia on April 19, 2025 - Source: Getty

George Russell was asked about his thoughts on Max Verstappen becoming a new father at the media day in Miami. While Russell isn't a parent himself, the driver shared his experience of being an uncle and cited examples of drivers who have won championships after having children.

“I know what it's like when I see my nieces and nephews – they're not my kids, but they bring me so much joy when I spend time with them. And you've seen drivers in the past win championships and races who’ve got kids, so I don't see it changing anything on his professional level,” he said [via F1].

Heading into this weekend's Grand Prix, Max Verstappen and George Russell sit in third and fourth place in the standings, with only 14 points separating them.

