"Maybe God is with him, but he is not God": When Max Verstappen commented on Lewis Hamilton dominating F1

Although Max Verstappen is currently dominating the sport while Lewis Hamilton is trying to chase him, it was the other way around a few years ago. Back in 2020, Hamilton was cruising at the top of the table, while Verstappen, along with other drivers, was trying to catch the seven-time world champion. At that time, the Red Bull driver commented on the Mercedes star's dominance.

Verstappen claimed that F1 is a car-dependent sport. The Dutchman praised Hamilton and labeled him as one of the best out there, and pointed out that even if God is with the Brit, he is not God.

Furthermore, Verstappen claimed that when the driver in the lead is put under pressure, then the chances of him making mistakes will increase.

"Of course, it is very car-dependent in Formula 1. Lewis is very good. He is definitely one of the best out there. He is not God, maybe God is with him, but he is not God. When you can put the pressure on it is a lot harder for the guy in the lead. If he never really has pressure, he can drive at 97 or 98 per cent and then you never make mistakes," Verstappen was quoted as saying by The Standard back in 2020.

Verstappen also hoped that one day he would be able to close the gap with Mercedes and start mounting pressure on the title race.

"If we start the season within two tenths (of Mercedes), we can mount the pressure. I am looking forward to when we get that fight and if we are really close I am pretty sure we can do better," he added.

That pressure was eventually mounted by Verstappen in the epic 2021 F1 season, where he raced valiantly against Hamilton. Both drivers and their teams were so tied in performance that the title was decided on the very last lap of the last race.

Even though the race was clouded by controversial decisions taken by the former FIA race director Michael Masi, the entire season went down as one of the best, where Verstappen won his first world championship.

Max Verstappen indirectly praises Lewis Hamilton after his personal milestone

Max Verstappen won his 50th race at the 2023 F1 US GP, which is a massive achievement for an F1 driver.

However, when asked about it in the post-race press conference, the Red Bull star stated that it was still nothing compared to Lewis Hamilton, who has had 103 race wins to his name up until then.

"Yeah, of course, it's a great number, it's still rookie numbers compared to Lewis. Yeah no it's a great number and I'm very happy and proud with it but let's try to win a few more," the Dutchman said.

Lewis Hamilton has unfortunately not won any race for the last two and a half years. His last race win was in Saudi Arabia in 2021.

The 2022 F1 season was the first year in the Brit's career in which he did not win a single race.