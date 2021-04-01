Maybe I'm aiming too high: Yuki Tsunoda

Yuki Tsunoda has taken the Formula 1 world by storm with everyone in the paddock speaking highly of the young Japanese sensation making waves on his very first weekend in Formula 1.

The weekend started with slightly colorful language in the first free practice by Yuki Tsunoda as he complained about traffic and it ended with him pulling off a last-lap move over Lance Stroll in his Aston Martin to secure a ninth-place finish in his first race in Formula 1.

@yukitsunoda07 became the first Japanese driver to score points on debut!



And here's how he did it

Recapping the race, Tsunoda revealed it was the last stint in the race where he felt most comfortable.

"The last stint I think was the best one for me, also in tire management," he said. "I think for me it was a good pace compared to the other two stints."

"I passed Stroll at the last lap in the first corner. It was a really late launch, but I decided that if I couldn't overtake him, I can't sleep all night tonight!"

"So I struggled really the last two laps, especially in dirty air from him. I did quite a lot of mistakes. So I'm really glad to pass him in the last lap."

Questioned on whether he was happy with how his first weekend in Formula 1 panned out. Yuki Tsunoda said," Happy, but also a bit disappointed I think, especially because I thought I lost too many positions in the first lap. Also, it took time to recover the positions."

My teammate did a better job in qualifying: Yuki Tsunoda

breaking records on debut the story of @yukitsunoda07 first race

Although when pointed out that this was still his first weekend in Formula 1 and ninth was still a solid result, Yuki Tsunoda refuted by saying, "Yeah, maybe I'm aiming too high, maybe before this race! But for me, I just saw that my teammate was doing a better job in the qualifying, and I was aiming for there, so of course, I'm not a hundred percent happy."

"But as I say, I'm happy to get points first race, because that is a really positive thing for the team. So I'm not really disappointed. But I would say that I've learned a lot of things in this race, obviously."

Yuki Tsunoda is certainly a breath of fresh air in Formula 1, the driver has impressed everyone with his talents and will be the one to keep an eye on during the season.