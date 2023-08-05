"Maybe there would be less communication": Fernando Alonso on the possible scenario where the relationship with Lance Stroll could get strained

Fernando Alonso feels that the only time there could be a strain in the relationship between him and Lance Stroll would be when the two are battling for the title. The partnership is in its first season in 2023 and on the surface, it does appear that the two drivers have gotten along very well.

Alonso has helped Stroll even during races and has almost come across as a big brother to the Canadian. In all of this though, the Spaniard acknowledged that his role in Aston Martin includes helping his teammate get better.

Alsonso did, however, admit that the flow of communication could get restricted if the two drivers were battling against each other for the title.

"I know what my role is. Try to help the team to grow in all these areas, try to help Lance as well in anything that I can bring to the team. Because I will race for a few more years but I don't know how many - not so long. And he will race for many more years, and he has to lead the team into the future. So I am happy to help," he told BBC F1.

"I don't think there is much more mystery on this. We have a good relationship now. We are not fighting for the championship. If we were fighting for the championship, maybe there would be less communication or a little bit more tension, between the team or drivers, but right now we have very clear goals and we work together in that direction," Alonso added.

Fernando Alonso quite optimistic about future with Aston Martin

Talking about the future with Aston Martin, Fernando Alonso did admit that the team was facing challenges when it came to some extra performance from the competition.

The last few races have not gone as well as the first part of the season. The Spaniard did, however, claim a sense of optimism around the team and the entire project.

"The target is to keep growing as a team. We are finding some obstacles right now. We are dealing with some extra performance from our opponents, our lack of performance in certain circuits and these kinds of things. Which I find very interesting and very useful for us as a team to grow up," Alonso said.

"We will always find difficulties and some obstacles in the way. And it's up to us now how to deal with those and overcome them. The team is really clever in some of the approaches it is taking now, and even if we are struggling a little bit in this middle part of the year, it will make us stronger in the future. So I am quite optimistic," he added.

Fernando Alonso still finds himself P3 in the championship and will be hoping to hold on to this slot in the second half of the season.