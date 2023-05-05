Maybe Mercedes should focus on delivering better work”: Red Bull senior figure takes a savage jibe at rivals

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko recently took a jab at Mercedes, saying they should improve their cars instead of complaining.

Both Toto Wolff and Lewis Hamilton have recently complained that the sport is becoming dull because of Red Bull's dominance. They have advised the FIA to change regulations so that no team can pull off a massive lead and performance difference like the Austrian-British team has.

In response, Helmut Marko snapped back and recalled how the Silver Arrows have had a much more dominant spell in F1 than Red Bull is having right now. Furthermore, he advised the team to focus on improving their W14 instead of complaining.

Speaking to Austrian publisher Kleine Zeitung, he said:

"I don't understand all the fuss but I think Mercedes was much more dominant at the time than we are now. Maybe Mercedes should focus on delivering better work."

Dr. Marko went on to claim that the championship is up for grabs and that the battle between Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez can be quite interesting to watch. He also stated that the tight F1 midfield is also giving fans lots of action and entertainment. Marko concluded:

"The battle for the world championship is completely open with only six points difference between Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez. Moreover, the midfield has come much closer together."

It is safe to say that the reigning world champions have no competition in the front. Though this could feel boring to some fans, Mercedes themselves are well aware of how the sport felt when no one could catch them between 2014 and 2021.

Mercedes team boss labels the 2023 F1 Azerbaijan GP as boring after Red Bull dominance

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff stated that the 2023 F1 Azerbaijan GP was quite boring, simply because there were hardly any overtakes and Red Bull comfortably won with a massive lead. He urged the FIA to bring more changes to the regulations and to improve overall racing in F1.

Wolff was quoted as saying by the Metro:

"Today wasn’t a thriller. Just no overtaking. It made it not great entertainment. It needs the tough battles, and I think the highlight [in the sprint] was George [Russell] and Max [Verstappen] being able to battle it out."

He added:

"There was none of that in the main race. Even if you are within 0.2 of a second, it is nearly impossible to overtake unless the other driver makes a mistake. We need to really look at it, we need to look at how we can avoid just a boring race. It’s about understanding why it was not entertaining."

Mercedes are still struggling to catch the Red Bull as the reigning world champions continued to extend their lead in the championship.

