"Maybe not next year..." - Fernando Alonso simmers his F1 title hopes after move to Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso is one of F1's greats, and the 41-year-old has proven on various occasions that age is not always a limiting factor. He has the precision, knowledge, wisdom, experience, and pace to still conquer great things in the sport.

Fernando Alonso is keen on the next few seasons as he believes he can make some significant progress with Aston Martin. He believes the Silverstone-based team has the tools required to perform at the highest levels in Formula 1.

The Spaniard, however, has become infamous for his ill-advised career decisions over the years. Understandably, leaving a fourth-placed team to join a seventh-placed team is grounds for a whole lot of speculation.

Having said that, the British squad got into their stride as the 2022 season progressed and ultimately finished on equal points with the 6th-placed Alfa Romeo team.

Explaining some of his ambitions with Aston Martin to the BBC, Fernando Alonso said:

"Ultimately, winning the championship is what motivates me every day, so [I am] still thinking the third [championship] will be possible one day. Maybe not next year, but who knows in the future. And now, with this project of Aston Martin, there are other things appealing to me. To try to build the team - not from scratch - but after this year, they are hoping [to become] much better in the next few seasons. They have a lot of new people in the team, great talent, new facilities."

The limited budget cap hasn't stopped the team from showing their capacity to develop, which is especially impressive. It remains to be seen, however, if he can put up a fight against the front runners next season onwards.

Fernando Alonso '100 percent plus' happy at new team Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso was a happy man at the year-end tire test in Abu Dhabi with his new team Aston Martin. The Spaniard was part of Alpine for the 2022 season but made the switch to the Silverstone-based outfit for the upcoming season.

Talking to RacingNews365, Alonso said:

"I'm much more optimistic now than when I signed for Aston Martin. I was 90 percent happy, (then) when they start improving, and they finished the season on a high, I was 100 percent. This morning, I was 100 percent plus. The feeling that I have today in the garage with the guys and the potential of the team, the talent that I see in the engineering room here is outstanding. So, I am really, really happy."

Alonso is on a three-year deal with Aston Martin with the option to extend or terminate his contract after every season. With such an agreement in place, he will hope to put up a strong challenge with the team next season.

Poll : Will Fernando Alonso shine at Aston Martin? Yes No 0 votes