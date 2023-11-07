"Maybe Red Bull should be thinking about somebody else" - F1 pundit criticizes Sergio Perez for losing out to Fernando Alonso in Brazil

Peter Windsor recently slammed Sergio Perez for losing out to Fernando Alonso at the 2023 F1 Brazilian GP in Sau Paulo. The battle was for the last spot on the podium, with Alonso having a slower car under him as compared to the Mexican.

Perez managed to get a run on Alonso and overtake him only to lose the position a lap later. While many felt the Mexican did a great job by making his way through the field from P9 to P4, others felt Perez was still very slow compared to his teammate Max Verstappen.

Peter Windsor on his YouTube channel was quite critical of Sergio Perez. He felt that this was the first time the Mexican gave the impression that he should be replaced at Red Bull.

“I’ve been very defensive of Sergio’s position at Red Bull. I’ve been trying to explain the difference between him and Max Verstappen in style," Windsor said. "But I haven’t been critical of Red Bull’s choice of Perez as a number two to Max, because I think he’s the right sort of driver to have in that car if you’ve got Max Verstappen, as I’ve said a million times."

“But this is the first time really I’ve thought maybe Red Bull should be thinking about somebody else, because he should have beaten Alonso in the Aston Martin. He did beat him for one lap, two laps to go from the end of the race," he added.

"Talk about embarrassing" - Peter Windsor on Sergio Perez losing out to Fernando Alonso

Calling the move where Sergio Perez was overtaken again by Fernando Alonso as 'embarrassing' for the Mexican, Peter Windsor felt that there was certainly more that Perez could have done.

"He actually used the DRS correctly and got past Fernando, but then he braked too late into Turn 1 and Fernando got a run on him going down the hill, which is another DRS area, and repassed him – talk about embarrassing and a great move by Fernando, a hero of the crowd," Windsor said.

"Without DRS, I don’t think he would have got Perez down that back straight and retaken third place but he did and he did it beautifully and it was a very very good result," he added.

Sergio Perez did have a clean race for the first time in a while and he did end up extending his advantage over Lewis Hamilton in the standings to 32 points.