Mercedes advised against signing Max Verstappen by former ally

Mercedes has been heavily linked to four-time world champion Max Verstappen as speculation around the latter's uncertain future with Red Bull catches fire. However, ex-Mercedes head of strategy and Williams team principal James Vowles has advised Toto Wolff against signing Verstappen.

Verstappen, who is signed through the 2028 season with Red Bull, is reportedly unlikely to see out his contract. After a P6 finish in Bahrain last week, rumors of his exit by 2026 have gained momentum.

Interestingly, Mercedes and Aston Martin have emerged as the two possible destinations for the four-time world champion. The Silver Arrows indeed have a seat available, as George Russell's and Kimi Antonelli's contracts are expiring by the end of the 2025 season.

Last season, when Lewis Hamilton announced his move to Ferrari, Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff reportedly had eyes on Max Verstappen, though a deal couldn't pan out. However, Williams team principal James Vowles, who previously worked for Wolff's team as head of strategy, has warned Mercedes against signing the Dutchman.

In a press conference held at Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Vowles said (via racingnews365.com):

"Can you add a tiny bit more performance? Yes, through Max. I don't think anyone in the room would deny that he is extraordinary in what he can do. But he comes with a lot of downsides as well that we have to acknowledge. And I think what Mercedes does have is a great culture with two drivers that are delivering near to the peak of the car and with one that's on the way up. So I personally don't think that's a place for him."

Vowles further explained that Toto Wolff has a great drivers lineup in George Russell and Kimi Antonelli, as both can improve and transform into championship contenders. Hence, signing Verstappen at this stage does not make sense to Vowles.

Max Verstappen reacts to Helmut Marko's fear of him leaving Red Bull

After the 2025 Bahrain GP fallout, where Max Verstappen finished P6 amid a series of challenges, Red Bull senior advisor Helmut Marko dropped a bombshell comment. He said that fears of Verstappen leaving the team are high if the car does not improve.

Meanwhile, at the Saudi Arabian GP, the four-time world champion addressed Marko's statement, saying:

"I don't know, to be honest. I just keep working, trying to improve the car, and naturally, Bahrain wasn't a great weekend for us, and we were all pretty disappointed with that, but we will just keep trying to improve the car and come up with new ideas to try. That is how I go about my weeks, trying to improve the situation. I'll focus on driving, and I don't need to think about any other scenarios."

Max Verstappen refused to address speculations around his future at Red Bull throughout the media day on Thursday (April 17). He reiterated that his goal is to win and overcome challenges from last race weekend.

