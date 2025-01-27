Mercedes announces launch date for the 2025 F1 challenger

The Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 team will unveil the 2025 F1 season challenger on February 24, 2025. The venue of the event is unknown, as the pre-season testing is scheduled at Bahrain just two days later on February 26.

The Silver Arrows are approaching a new era in 2025 as a life without seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton is something most team members are accustomed to. The Brit has left for Ferrari, and the Brackley-based squad will welcome 18-year-old teenager Andrea Kimi Antonelli as his replacement.

He will pair up with George Russell to form a formidable pair that the team can rely on. However, the most crucial thing that will be at the center of potential success is the car.

Mercedes has struggled to build a reliable and fast car since 2021. The zeropod concept was scrapped in 2024, though the Brackley-based squad only noticed marginal improvement.

Meanwhile, ahead of the 2025 season, the Silver Arrows will unveil the challenger, W16, on February 24. The team confirmed the date via a social media announcement:

"The F1 W16. Coming soon 👀"

The event will take place two days prior to the pre-season testing scheduled at Bahrain from February 26 to 28. Moreover, the Silver Arrows will unveil the livery at the FIA's event.

The F1 governing body is set to host a special event at the O2 Arena in London on February 18 to celebrate the sport's 75th anniversary. All 10 teams will attend the event and will likely release livery together.

Meanwhile, for Mercedes, the 2025 season will likely be challenging as the team's dynamics have shifted completely. Accommodating a rookie into the setup is never an easy task, and Kimi Antonelli is highly inexperienced. However, Toto Wolff has immense faith in his talent and raw speed, which had contributed immensely to his promotion.

Toto Wolff expects a mixed season for Mercedes in 2025

Mercedes team principal, Toto Wolff (Image Source: Getty)

With the grid undergoing significant change for the 2025 season, Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has set realistic expectations for his team. Moreover, since rookie Kimi Antonelli made his race debut, Wolff has delivered a cornering verdict on his debut campaign.

In a conversation with Motorsport Week, Wolff said:

“It’s also going to be a year where George [Russell] will settle in as being a senior driver, and Kimi will rip our hair out; other times we will see moments of brilliance. It’s a year of managing expectations for Kimi, preparing our driver line-up for 2026.”

Mercedes hasn't had a good season since 2021. Moreover, Lewis Hamilton's departure will likely place a dent in its confidence. However, with the grid getting competitive, Toto Wolff and Co are optimistic about a better season in 2025.

