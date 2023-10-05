Mercedes blasted for 'deplorable' record since the Lewis Hamilton-Max Verstappen title battle in 2021 by F1 pundit

F1 pundit Peter Windsor mentioned that Mercedes has shown 'deplorable' form since Lewis Hamilton controversially lost the title to Max Verstappen in 2021.

The Red Bull F1 team had firmly beaten the former world champions in the past two seasons as they have not managed to work their way around the new ground effect regulations as well as their rivals.

They have been struggling in the past two seasons and have only gotten one win to show for their efforts so far and have not challenged Red Bull consistently either. On his Live Stream on YouTube, Peter Windsor said:

“Amazingly, the almighty Mercedes has won a whopping one race since the new regs. I’ve got a friend who emails me every race virtually with yet another terrible statistic about Mercedes. It’s absolutely deplorable really, isn’t it?

“When you think of who they are and the resources they have, and then you see how well the Mercedes customer teams are going around them, from time to time – obviously not Aston Martin at the moment. You think what are they doing? What are they doing? I’m sure they don’t know either. Otherwise, they wouldn’t be doing it.”

Mercedes F1 Director updates the fans about their development plan ahead of 2024

Mercedes Head of Strategy Rosie Wait stated that they can still learn a lot from adding performance to the W14 until the end of the season which might help them make W15 faster next season.

On the team's YouTube channel, while debriefing the Japanese GP, Wait said:

“While we will have to use the winter to make more fundamental development to the W15, there is plenty of things we can do with the current car which will both make it faster and aid our learning and understanding to develop next year’s car, and that’s what we’ve already been doing and will continue to do.

“We also mustn’t lose sight of the fact that we are in a really tight battle for P2 with Ferrari and that position in the championship is really important to all of us, and so we have upgrades in the pipeline and will continue to keep bringing them to the car.”

It is fascinating to see how the German team is approaching the latter half of the 2023 season in their bid To keep hold of the P2 in the constructor's championship. However, they need to realize that stopping to develop the current car at the right time will eventually be fruitful for them in the long term and make them more competitive in 2024.