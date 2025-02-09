Mercedes boss allows Valtteri Bottas' "ugly mullet" after recent reprimand against 'nude calendar'

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has allowed Valtteri Bottas some leverage at the team after asking him to minimize the "nude calendars" that he turned famous for recently. He is set to return to the German team as a reserve driver after racing with Sauber for three seasons.

After Sauber did not extend Bottas' contract for the 2025 season, he found his way back to Mercedes. He was the team's second driver alongside Lewis Hamilton between 2017 and 2021 before being replaced by George Russell. He will return to the German outfit once again this season albeit as the team's reserve driver.

During the time that Bottas spent outside of Mercedes, he gained quite some popularity for his semi-nude portraits that were also featured on calendars (which were then sold for charity). While it was done for a good cause, Mercedes has not allowed him to continue with the pictures.

"We are Mercedes, so maybe the nude calendar is not on anymore," Toto Wolff said at the Autosport Awards via Planet F1, "So we’ve said that, but we need to keep him authentic.

Despite the repercussions, Wolff mentioned that Valterri Bottas can continue keeping his "ugly mullet," another style he recently adapted. It has also become quite popular among fans.

"If he wants to keep the ugly mullet, then he should!" Wolff added.

George Russell on Valtteri Bottas joining Mercedes this season

George Russell, who replaced Valtteri Bottas in 2022, recently shared his opinion on the Finn rejoining the crew this season as the team's reserve driver. The 26-year-old acknowledged the "massive" experience that Bottas carries, which could be beneficial for the team.

"His experience is going to be massive. Having someone with so much simulator and racing knowledge, and who fully knows the team is going to be great," Russell said. "Hearing about his last few years at Sauber, with the Ferrari engine could be key too. You always have to keep an open mind as to what others are doing and he has all of that under his belt."

He also commented on the relationship that he shares with Valtteri Bottas, mentioning that the two sometimes meet each other at the gym.

"Obviously, years ago we were perceived to not have a strong relationship, but we are both professionals and our relationship has grown, we often travel together and see each other at hotels or in the gym."

Valtteri Bottas remained extremely consistent during his tenure with Mercedes between 2017 and 2021. His experience would help the team in better data gathering and build a developmental trajectory.

