Mercedes boss not content with George Russell's podium in Jeddah: "The question is what is your benchmark?"

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff shared his thoughts after the 2023 F1 Saudi Arabian GP. He was interviewed right after Fernando Alonso was handed a 10-second penalty and George Russell replaced him in third place.

Though Wolff was happy with the result, he spoke about how Red Bull had set a massive benchmark and how his team worked relentlessly to reach the top of the table.

Speaking on Sky Sports F1, Toto Wolff explained how Mercedes is trying to change several parts of the W14's bodywork. He also praised the team back at the factory in Brackley for working day and night to develop future upgrades and said:

"Well, the question is, what is your benchmark? If you look at the Red Bulls, they are just so quick. I think we understand the car more; it's what I meant, I'm looking optimistic in the future."

"Because we just need to put it in a different window, we are changing the bodywork of the car, how the floor works, all of these things, and mechanically we are looking in certain areas. And the team in Brackley is just flat out and that is really nice to see that we can monetize on Sunday."

Junaid #JB17 @JunaidSamodien_ Wolff: The question really is: What is your benchmark? If you look at the Red Bull's. They are just so quick, and I think we just understand the car more. That is what I meant we are looking optimistic for the future because we need to put it in a different window. Wolff: The question really is: What is your benchmark? If you look at the Red Bull's. They are just so quick, and I think we just understand the car more. That is what I meant we are looking optimistic for the future because we need to put it in a different window.

Even though the interview was recorded before Fernando Alonso's penalty was withdrawn, Toto Wolff was not completely satisfied with Russell finishing third. Since Mercedes is considered one of the most successful F1 teams on the grid, Wolff ultimately wants his team and drivers to win races and championships.

However, it is safe to say that he would have been sad to hear that Russell dropped back to the fourth position.

Lewis Hamilton expresses his loyalty to Mercedes amid speculation about his future

Since the Silver Arrows are struggling to reach the top of the table, there has been some speculation about Lewis Hamilton's future. However, the man himself has clearly expressed his loyalty and love for Mercedes.

Speaking to the media, including Sportskeeda, Hamilton said:

“I love this team and I’m so grateful for everyone that’s been on the journey with me. I don’t envisage being anywhere else. I don’t see myself quitting, I don’t feel like I’m a quitter. But I wouldn’t say that it’s giving me a lot. I have been there, done that, got the T-shirt many times.”

Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team @MercedesAMGF1 "Tomorrow is a new day."



Let's go out there and give it all we've got. "Tomorrow is a new day."Let's go out there and give it all we've got. 💬 "Tomorrow is a new day."Let's go out there and give it all we've got. 💪 https://t.co/npQ7T4PFva

He added:

“I am trying to be patient and work with the team to get us to a good place. I’m not planning on going anywhere else but I couldn’t get any more out of the car today. I’ve got to keep trying.”

Lewis Hamilton has still not renewed his contract with Mercedes. His current contract ends after the 2023 F1 season.

Poll : 0 votes