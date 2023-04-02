Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has called for clarity in the rules after three red flags disrupted the 2023 Australian Grand Prix on Sunday (April 2).

Alex Albon crashed his Williams at Turn 6 on lap 7, which first led to a virtual safety car before the red flag came out. Kevin Magnussen's right-rear wheel came off following a crash when he was exiting Turn 2. This brought out another red flag, this time with just three laps left in the race

When the race eventually restarted, there was chaos across the grid as Alpine drivers Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly collided. Logan Sargeant bumped into Nyck de Vries, and Fernando Alonso was spun around by Carlos Sainz. Lance Stroll and Sergio Perez went off-track and also lost positions.

Though the red flag came out for the third and final time, the race finished behind the safety car as there was only one lap left. It, however, wasn't a straightforward decision as there was confusion over how to determine the order to finish the race.

The FIA eventually decided that the race would resume in the same order as the previous restart. This meant Alonso was third and both Stroll and Perez could save face despite going off the track.

Speaking to the media in the Melbourne paddock, Mercedes boss Wolff said that he had no complaints about how the rules were interpreted by Race Control. He said (via PlanetF1):

“We looked it up – it was the rulebook. It was a bit confusing but it was like it’s written down. Obviously, these results like this are good for some teams and bad for others but, if you throw a red flag and you have a crash with a lap to go…”

Wolff stated that he enjoys the entertainment factor such restarts provide as long as the situation is clear for all. He explained:

“Both red flags, we didn’t see them coming. I think restarts are great and a great entertainment factor. We just need to understand, going forward, when are red flags being put out and what is the Safety Car or VSC [Virtual Safety Car]. I think those incidents, you could have applied either. I think why Formula 1 is so successful is because it’s sport and we follow the rulebook.”

The Mercedes boss added:

“But that gives great entertainment and I think, as long as it’s clear how this is being interpreted – I’m fine. Whether you call a VSC or Safety Car or you red flag it, as long as we understand in terms of us being able to plan a little bit, or having the same rules for everyone, then that’s OK!”

Fernando Alonso praises Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes for doing ‘incredible job’

Fernando Alonso did his best to catch Lewis Hamilton for P2 at Albert Park but had to settle for P3 in the end. After the race, the Aston Martin driver praised Mercedes and Hamilton for their performance. He also expressed his satisfaction with his team's start to the 2023 season.

In a post-race media interaction, Alonso said:

"The Mercedes were very fast and obviously did an incredible job today so I could not get close enough and ended in P3. P3 and P4 is an amazing Sunday for the team. We have three third places now, let's get higher on the list."

