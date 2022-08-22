"We are trailblazing in terms of more diversity"- Mercedes boss feels this has been the 'highlight of the year' for the team

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff confessed that the team's on-track performance has certainly not lived up to his expectations. However, off-track work regarding the many diversity campaigns that the team has launched this year has been the "highlight" of the season so far.

Speaking about their campaign 'Accelerate 25', the Austrian emphasized that the Silver Arrows are taking important steps towards a better, more diverse future.

In his mid-season review on the German outfit's YouTube channel, Wolff said:

“Our off-track work was really, for me, the highlight of the year so far. We have launched various diversity campaigns. I am so proud about Accelerate 25, where we have committed to hiring at least 25 percent of all new hires from underrepresented backgrounds."

"I feel that we are trailblazing in terms of more diversity in the sport."

Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team @MercedesAMGF1



They work closely with our Accelerate 25 programme as part of our commitment to improving diversity and inclusion within our team and sport Was a pleasure to have representatives from our Diversity & Inclusion partnerships with us trackside today, soaking up the @F1 actionThey work closely with our Accelerate 25 programme as part of our commitment to improving diversity and inclusion within our team and sport Was a pleasure to have representatives from our Diversity & Inclusion partnerships with us trackside today, soaking up the @F1 action 🙏They work closely with our Accelerate 25 programme as part of our commitment to improving diversity and inclusion within our team and sport ❤️ https://t.co/0txffVQZIn

Speaking about the team's plans for sustainability and the team's commitment towards reducing their CO2 emissions, he added:

“We are on track to not only being carbon neutral, but net zero, and that is something that we will be looking forward to achieving.”

Nico Hulkenberg expecting "three-way battles" with Mercedes in the mix for wins

Mercedes are arguably the most improved team of the 2022 season so far. Coming from battling midfield teams at the start of the year, the Silver Arrows are very close to securing their first win of the season. Aston Martin reserve Nico Hulkenberg is certainly expecting exciting battles between the German outfit, Red Bull and Ferrari in the upcoming races.

In his blog, 'The Hulk Report', the German said:

“At Silverstone, [Mercedes] was close to its first victory, and in France, [the team] scored its first double podium this year. In the second half of the season, we can expect some exciting three-way battles between those top teams.”

The German outfit seem to be quickly closing the gap to Ferrari in the constructors' standings with a mere 30 points separating the two teams.

Who do you think will win the Constructors' Championship this year? Tell us in the comments below..

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by nicolaas.ackermann12