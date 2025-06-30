Mercedes boss jumps in defense of Kimi Antonelli after controversial Max Verstappen incident

F1 rookie Kimi Antonelli crashed into Red Bull star Max Verstappen on the opening lap of the 2025 Austrian GP, which led to both drivers retiring from the race. Mercedes boss Toto Wolff came out and defended the young Italian driver after the crash with the Dutchman at the Red Bull Ring.

Verstappen had a great start at the 2025 Austrian GP, where he made up a position into the first corner and was running P6. The Dutchman was fighting against Lewis Hamilton and George Russell going into Turn 3 as he took the outside line.

Meanwhile, Kimi Antonelli was running P9 going into the third corner. The Italian missed his braking marker, went deep, locked up his rear tires, and straight into Max Verstappen's Red Bull.

The Dutchman spun around and took damage to the rear of the car and the gearbox. Both drivers had to retire from the race.

F1 Grand Prix of Austria - Source: Getty

Mercedes Team Principal Toto Wolff came out after the race at the Red Bull Ring and defended his driver. He said (via GPBlog):

“These mistakes happen. The wheels locked in the car. I'm not entirely sure if it was his fault or the system’s. I haven't seen any data nor did I hear anything because obviously we were concentrating on the race. But that happens. Unfortunate for Max and Red Bull that Kimi hit him.”

“Like I said, the tires just locked. But again, there's margin for error in our business. It's a shame that Max DNF'd, that we took another car out with us. But that can happen to the great ones, to the inexperienced ones, to the experienced ones. It's just part of Formula 1,” added Toto Wolff.

Max Verstappen was 43 points behind Oscar Piastri in the F1 standings coming into the Austrian GP. However, as he crashed and didn't score any points compared to the Australian driver's P2 result at Red Bull Ring, the gap has now extended to 61 points.

Toto Wolff reveals deadline for confirming Mercedes' 2026 driver lineup amid his talks with Max Verstappen

Coming into the Austrian GP, reports suggested that Toto Wolff was in conversations with Max Verstappen over a seat at Mercedes for the 2026 season. The same was later confirmed by George Russell, who claimed it was normal for his team boss to have such conversations with a top driver like Verstappen.

Russell's Mercedes contract expires at the end of the current season, with a contract extension still not being offered to the Briton. Combining that with the Verstappen talks, Toto Wolff came out and gave a deadline by which Mercedes will be finalizing its driver lineup for 2026. He said:

“Maybe the middle [of the summer break].”

The Dutchman reportedly has an exit clause in his Red Bull contract that he can activate if he wishes to join the Silver Arrows for the upcoming season.

