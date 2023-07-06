Mercedes boss reveals why Lewis Hamilton contract extension continues to get delayed

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff recently explained why Lewis Hamilton's contract extension has not been announced just yet.

One of the biggest talking points in 2023 has been the seven-time world champion's contract negotiations with the Silver Arrows. Though he has deep connections with the team, there were some rumors that the Briton might leave for another team. However, these rumors died down, and the contract extension talks further solidified.

Speaking to the media, Toto Wolff explained how the details about money and the duration of the contract have already been sorted out. According to Wolff, both parties are discussing how Lewis Hamilton will operate with Mercedes if and when he retires from the sport. He said:

"We want to do it super, every detail, and sometimes you can have a situation where everything is carved out. But this is not a money discussion at all. It is about the future; it is what is it that we want to do right and optimize. We're not talking anything anymore about duration, money, all of that. It is just other topics."

Fastest Pitstop @FastestPitStop



“I am still very confident it will get done, we want to do it super, and to… Despite suggesting on June 12 that Lewis Hamilton’s next contract would be signed in “days rather than weeks” Toto Wolff confirmed that there will be no news of an extension at Silverstone this weekend.“I am still very confident it will get done, we want to do it super, and to… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Despite suggesting on June 12 that Lewis Hamilton’s next contract would be signed in “days rather than weeks” Toto Wolff confirmed that there will be no news of an extension at Silverstone this weekend.“I am still very confident it will get done, we want to do it super, and to… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/iUxvp79cCT

Lewis Hamilton is one of the important personalities in Mercedes. He is not only a driver as he has worked closely with the team to spearhead many movements to eradicate gender inequality, racism, and other issues in the sport.

Furthermore, there are a few rumors that the Briton could become an ambassador for the Silver Arrows following his retirement from F1. These details are likely to emerge when the contract extension is done and dusted.

Lewis Hamilton unhappy with poor performance of Mercedes W14 in Austrian GP

Lewis Hamilton expressed his frustration after the 2023 F1 Austrian GP, where he struggled a fair bit with the Mercedes W14. After the race, Hamilton was handed a time penalty, which cost him a position.

In a conversation with Motorsport.it, the Briton stated that the car felt like last year's W13, which was horrendous to drive. He said:

"I absolutely didn't expect to go as bad as today. I don't really have an answer to give. It's certainly surprising, but the feeling of the car was very similar to what I had all last year, so from this point of view it's not a big surprise. The car was definitely different compared to the last two races. The last two races have been much, much better than today."

Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team @MercedesAMGF1



Our cars’ original finishing positions are inverted, with George now P7 and Lewis P8 in the final classification. UPDATE: Lewis has been given a 10 second post-race time penalty for exceeding track limits during the #AustrianGP Our cars’ original finishing positions are inverted, with George now P7 and Lewis P8 in the final classification. UPDATE: Lewis has been given a 10 second post-race time penalty for exceeding track limits during the #AustrianGP. Our cars’ original finishing positions are inverted, with George now P7 and Lewis P8 in the final classification. https://t.co/rdV5hV6u9B

Lewis Hamilton is currently fourth in the drivers' championship table with 106 points.

