Mercedes boss Toto Wolff claims 'Aston Martin have shown how it's done'

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff was full of praise for Aston Martin, who secured a podium finish with Fernando Alonso in the first race of the season in Bahrain on Sunday (March 5).

The British team clearly looked like the second-fastest on the grid, behind eventual race winners Red Bull. Mercedes, who share some of their parts with Aston Martin, credited their customer team for building a better aerodynamic package than themselves.

Speaking to AutoMotorUndSport, Wolff said:

"It's the aerodynamics. We have the same wind tunnel and therefore the same limitations and opportunities in our test runs. I think Aston Martin have shown how it's done. They did a total reset with their concept and found the right way."

“Well one of the worst days in racing, really not good at all" - Mercedes team principal

Toto Wolff said that Mercedes' P5 and P7 finishes at the Sakhir International Circuit was 'one of the worst days' in their racing history. Speaking to Sky Sports F1 after the race, Wolff said:

“Well one of the worst days in racing, really not good at all. We were just lacking pace front, right, and center. That’s a reflection of the tests because the Aston Martin is very fast, they deserve that. Red Bull is just on a different planet."

He continued:

“That is what hurts because they are so far ahead; it reminds me of our best years when we were pulled a second on everyone else. That is the benchmark, and we need to do one step after the other to come back and we can do that, absolutely we can.”

Lewis Hamilton said that he's frustrated with Mercedes' lack of performance but is not overly concerned:

“Concerned wouldn’t be the word. I don’t really want to say too much; we’ve got to keep working; we know we’re not where we need to be, and we know that this isn’t the right car, it’s a difficult one. I’ve just got to try and stay positive and keep pushing the guys, keep trying to be a positive light for them and get the best points I can.”

It will be interesting to see if the German team can make the necessary changes to compete against the likes of Aston Martin, Ferrari and Red Bull during the season.

